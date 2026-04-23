Rural retreat walking distance to Foster

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

LOCATED within walking distance of the country town of Foster this three bedroom home on 8.56 acres offers a rare combination of affordable rural living and passive income.

An NBN communications tower at the southern corner of the property currently returns approximately $9,500 per year with annual increases providing a handy income stream for the new owner.

The home is positioned at the northern end of the property on top of the hill with a north facing aspect above the Foster reservoir and surrounded by native trees.

It features three bedrooms, a bathroom, central kitchen with electric cooking and adjoining dining room plus a lounge room at the front of the home with north and east facing views.

A cosy wood heater and reverse cycle split system keep the living area comfortable year round.

Outside a sheltered entertaining area on the north side of the home provides a spot to sit out of the wind and take in the views.

The property includes a carport with adjoining storage sheds, a separate laundry room under the roofline and a lockup double garage.

Loading race and yards at the front of the property make it easy to manage cattle or horses with the land suitable for a range of agricultural pursuits or simply as a lifestyle farmlet.

Mature native trees throughout the property and surrounding bushland create a picturesque setting.

Foster is the gateway to Wilsons Promontory National Park just 30 minutes away with Sandy Point, Shallow Inlet and Corner Inlet all a short drive from town.

The town offers supermarkets, cafes, a primary school, medical services and the Great Southern Rail Trail on the doorstep.

Contact Andrew Newton on 0402 940 320 at Alex Scott and Staff Leongatha to arrange an inspection.