Sailfish rule the waves at Inverloch
A SAILFISH skippered by Bentley Conn won three of four races staged over two days in the South Gippsland Yacht Club Classic Wooden Dinghy Regatta at Inverloch.
Celebrating the 70th Anniversary Sail of the Australian Sailfish Conn won both races on the first day of racing with Dan Bentley sailing his Flying Ant into first place on the second day followed by another win by Conn in the last race of the weekend.
A highlight of the two days of racing was the 70th Anniversary Sail of the Australian Sailfish with Brian Carroll son of Jack Carroll the designer and builder of the first two Australian Sailfish yachts racing his own vintage Sailfish at Inverloch.
Entertainment was provided on the first day of competition by the Wonthaggi Citizens' Band followed a Classic Wooden Dinghy Regatta dinner attended by 80 participants.
Traditional wooden dinghies continue to have a strong following with Fireballs, Mirrors, Sabres, Sabots, Sailfish, Shearwater, Herons, McGregor Canoe, Flying Ant, Arctic Tern, double ended Skerry and of course Inverloch’s own locally designed Moth.
Attracting 39 entries across two days the Inverloch Classic Wooden Dinghy Regatta is an annual showcase of vintage timber dinghies built and raced between the 1940’s and 1980’s.
2026 Inverloch Classic Wooden Dinghy Regatta
Race 1, 1st Place, Bentley Conn, Sailfish
Race 2, 1st Place, Bentley Conn, Sailfish
Race 3, 1st Place, Dan Bentley, Flying Ant
Race 4, 1st Place, Bentley Conn, Sailfish
Ginn Cup
(Overall placings, best of 3)
1st Bentley Conn, Sailfish
2nd Steve Floyd, Sailfish
3rd Craig Ginnivan, Finn
Jack Carrol Memorial Trophy for Sailfish
Bentley Conn
Gwen Cup
Andrew Chapman and Polly Parise
Junior Trophy Community Bank Inverloch
Merjie Simnett and Rowan Fairlie
Best in Show Dinghy Lions
Aquarius Andrew Chapman
Best Presented Sailfish
Westerley John Dowzard
Best Presented Moth
Hot to Trot Christian Knott
People’s Choice
Mickey Finn Craig Ginnivan