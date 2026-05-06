School’s out but what’s next for old Wonthaggi Tech site

POSITION, position, position! There’s a 1.8-hectare property right in the middle of the growing town of Wonthaggi that’s been sitting idle for six years but what should it be used for... and who's got the funds to do it, anyway?

There’s been a lot of interest in what should be done to the old Wonthaggi Secondary College site in McBride Avenue but whatever the decision there’s furious agreement that it’s too valuable a site to be left there to rot.

POSITION, position, position! There’s a 1.8-hectare property right in the middle of the growing town of Wonthaggi that’s been sitting idle for six years… and counting.

It’s definitely “a renovators’ delight”, as they say, but you’d need to have some imagination.

Which is exactly what the Bass Coast Shire Council is looking for; community ideas, developer interest and government engagement in turning the site of the old Wonthaggi Secondary College in McBride Avenue into something positive for the town and region.

The big catch is, the council doesn’t own the site, nor is it zoned to facilitate development other than for “Education” purposes. That might need to be changed to “multi-use”.

But that hasn’t stopped the shire making the following marketing pitch: “Located on McBride Avenue, the 1.8-hectare site offers a rare opportunity to plan and develop this kind of prime CBD real estate in the heart of a regional centre such as Wonthaggi.”

In the absence of any action by the State Government, and in the face steady decay at the site, the Bass Coast Shire Council has taken on the task of developing a plan.

“Bass Coast Shire Council has commenced detailed pre-feasibility studies, which include site use options report, exhaustive examinations of the site’s condition, including building and structural integrity, heritage and safety. Investigative work will identify short, medium and long-term costs, plus risks associated with Council taking on the site, to ensure a full understanding of the impact to Council in managing the site,” said council on its Engage Bass Coast website.

“In the 2025-26 Budget, we’ve allocated $350,000 to begin what will be a multi-year project. This funding will allow us to unpack some of the complex planning constraints, establish the necessary frameworks to guide negotiations with potential partners and stakeholders, and determine land use options.”

The shire is also proposing to allocate $300,000 in the 2026-27 budget but whether that’s additional to last year’s budget allocation or simply a carryover we don’t know. We’ve put that question to council.

On Wednesday, May 6, the council offered the second in a series of walk-around consultations at the site, starting and finishing at the Wonthaggi Town Hall, where council officers encouraged those who attended to make their views known on the council’s Engage Bass Coast website where there’s an opportunity to fill in a survey or make a submission.

An additional session for the community has been added on Sunday, May 17 from 1pm to 2pm (bookings required).

One of those visiting the site on Wednesday was former teacher, acting principal and former education department executive Peter Hanley, a long-term resident of Wonthaggi.

He taught at the old “tech school” as the site used to be known.

“At the time we did the plans for the new secondary college, we said the old site should stay in the ownership of the Education Department and be managed by the shire, if a suitable arrangement could be reached,” said Peter.

“Personally, I’d like to see it redeveloped as a place where all government services could be brought together in one place; Centrelink, VicRoads, community health and other Commonwealth and State Government offices, incorporating accommodation for hospital and other professional staff who need to come to the area to work,” said Mr Hanley.

There was no shortage of ideas as local community members, representing the arts and other organisations, walked around the site with the shire’s project officers and staff members.

You still have one chance for a “walk and talk” on the future of the old Wonthaggi Secondary College site in McBride Avenue, on Sunday, May 17 from 1pm to 2pm (bookings required).

Ideas include:

Library

Cinema complex

Social and affordable housing

Tafe College

Ideas posted online

New tech school, training college

University campus (establish Wonthaggi as a university town)

Aquatic centre with all the bells and whistles (water slides, swimming pool, ice skating, indoor sports, bowling alley, gym, aths track and more)

Junior campus

Regional arts centre

Rework old buildings for town markets and community use

Keep it for open space as Wonthaggi grows

The shire said it would also be pleased to hear suggestions that could activate the site in the short-term, including fencing off the McKenzie Street end of the property for all-day car and shopping centre carparking for which there is a present shortage.

Whatever the case, the community has made it abundantly clear that such a prominently located, potentially valuable site can’t be allowed to sit there and rot forever and a day.

What are your ideas for the old Wonthaggi Secondary College? Go to the Bass Coast Shire Council’s Engage Bass Coast website and make your feelings known.