'Serious injuries' after stabbing in Wonthaggi overnight

Police are investigating a stabbing in North Wonthaggi on Saturday, January 24. The alleged offender, known to the victim, is still at large.

Police have established a crime scene in Parkes Street Wonthaggi North after reports of a stabbing overnight early Saturday morning.

Alleged offender fled the scene

Police are investigating a stabbing in North Wonthaggi on Saturday, January 24.

Emergency services responded to reports a man had been stabbed by a woman at an address on Parkes Street about 3am.

The man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

The woman had fled the scene prior to police arrival.

Despite a thorough search of the area, the woman was not located.

A crime scene has been established and the investigation remains ongoing.

It is believed the people involved are known to each other.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au