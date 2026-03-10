Silversound to erupt an English-psychedelic sound at Archies Creek

Silversound - Andrew Tanner – lead vocals and guitar, Leroy Cope on drums; Stu Thomas on Bass and Shane O’Mara on guitar and vocals will perform live at Archies Creek Hotel on Sunday, March 15, with doors open at 3 pm on the outside stage.

SILVERSOUND – a band born from burgeoning friendships, of like-minded musicians with similar musical taste, bringing 70s primarily English-psychedelic sound to Archies Creek on Sunday, March 15, with doors open at 3 pm.

Initially coming together in guitarist and singer Shane O’Mara’s studio, Andrew Tanner – lead vocals and guitar, Leroy Cope on drums, and Stu Thomas on Bass - the band delved into their own sound, delivering almost a kraut rock, with psychedelic styles, long drawn-out songs, and a lot of spontaneity in performance.

Shane affirmed that Silversounds’ write their own music, with a quality and experience that seeps through every note in the blistering hazy fugue of psychedelia that is ‘Rose City’ - the Silversound’s new single, with guitars that shimmer like the light in the desert, is a sonic mirage that shape shifts with layered dreamy harmonies - it’s like someone threw Brian Jonestown Massacre into a bubbling pot with The Dandy Warhols and every sixty psychedelic band you can think of and added healthy doses of illicit chemical substances and filtered sunshine.

Silversound came from a collective of musicians that weave through various bands and artists, but make a deliberate choice to compose new sounds together when thoughts arise. “We live close together in the west,” said Shane, “and play separate gigs in Melbourne, but I’m astounded how many people do traverse that two-hour drive to get to Archies. It is such an amazing venue to play at, the sounds amazing, and it’s just a thrilling venue, run by people who genuinely love music for the right reasons.”

Archies Creek promises the attentive crowd and reverent sound that suit Silversound and Amarillo – the opening act of the Sunday, March 15 gig on the outside stage.

Tickets are available online. Visit www.archiescreekhotel.com.au