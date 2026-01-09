Sound of Summer with Ocean Sounds on Churchill Island

The Teskey Brothers headline Ocean Sounds 2026. Photo: Ian Laidlaw

THE stellar line-up with The Teskey Brothers, The Presets, Thelma Plum, Steph Strings, plus more will take centre stage on Churchill Island on Saturday, January 10, for the ninth Ocean Sounds festival, with gates opening at 12 pm.

This annual event kicks off summer early with patrons devouring gourmet food and local wines while the summer sun softly sets over the ocean, and a line-up of musicians share their tracks live - get ready to sing along with some of Australia's most iconic live acts!

The Presets (DJ Set) live at 8:30 pm at Ocean Sounds. Photo: Ben Sullivan

The Ocean Sounds bus is a sustainable and safe way to travel to and from Churchill Island, but booking is limited. Bus routes can be found on socials and online.

Final tickets are available, and for the first time, enjoy a two or three-course sit-down dinner overlooking the festival. The menu will be crafted by and served by chefs from the hatted restaurant, Pialligo Estate by Create Catering, with a choice of entrée, main course, and dessert. Again, seats are limited – a valid Ocean Sounds Festival ticket is required to attend the dinner.

Thelma Plum will perform live at Ocean Sounds at 5:20 pm. Photo: Em Jensen

Otherwise, the food and wine lineup has a vast range to choose from or pre-order a grazing box from Graze Farm to Plate; boxes available for one to two people, up to five to seven people.

Founder and Director, Aidan McLaren, said he’s really excited about this lineup.

The Teskey Brothers – Sam and Josh Teskey, along with their eight-piece band, will headline the 2026 concert series and share their unique blend of blues, rock and folk sound with Phillip Island.

The headline acts are joined by Playlunch, Holly Hebe, The Foxy Junes and a special performance from Millowl Dreaming.

Finals release tickets are available at oceansoundsfestival.com.au for all ages.