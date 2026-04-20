Space and lifestyle on the edge of Loch

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

POSITIONED on a generous 4728 square metre block on the outskirts of town this spacious four-bedroom home offers family living, lifestyle convenience and stunning rural views.

The property is ideal for those seeking comfort, space and a relaxed country setting just two minutes from the main street of Loch.

The home includes four generous bedrooms serviced by a central bathroom with walk-in shower, bath and separate toilet.

The spacious kitchen features a gas cooktop, electric wall oven, dishwasher and ample cupboard and bench space flowing through to the dining area.

A separate lounge provides a comfortable space to relax and unwind while the large laundry includes a second shower and toilet.

Outside there is plenty of room across the 1.16 acre block with a large front yard and fully fenced rear yard.

The property includes a separate double garage for shedding and is supported by tank water.

Korumburra is 12 minutes away, Leongatha 25 minutes, Inverloch and Wonthaggi 30 minutes and Melbourne about 80 minutes.

Set on the doorstep of the highly sought-after village of Loch, known for its welcoming community, regular local markets and an excellent selection of boutique cafes, restaurants and specialty shops, the property features a functional family layout, generous land and picturesque rural surrounds.

The historic village dating back to 1888 is also home to the much-loved annual Loch Food and Wine Festival, the Loch Brewery and Distillery housed in the heritage Union Bank building and the popular monthly Lions Market.

It offers a rare opportunity to enjoy space, privacy and lifestyle convenience just minutes from town.

For further information or to inspect the property contact Katrina Griggs from Elders at 37 Bair Street Leongatha on 0428 571 083.

For a Due Diligence Checklist visit consumer.vic.gov.au/duediligencechecklist.