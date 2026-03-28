Spectacular smash and grab in Wonthaggi burglary spree

Wonthaggi business operators have again been the victims of a brazen burglary spree in the town on Sunday morning, March 29. Thieves went to great lengths to steal a truck to smash into the Shell Service Station. See details...

Brazen thieves have stolen a tray truck from a business premises in Inverloch Road and smashed it through the front of the Shell Service Station in White Road at about 6.30am on Sunday morning.

WONTHAGGI business operators have again been the victims of a brazen burglary spree in the town on Sunday morning, March 29.

But the smash and grab raiders didn’t do their dirty work in the dead of night.

It all happened around 6am to 6.30am on Sunday morning, little more than half an hour before Shell Service Station employees were due to arrive at work at their White Road site for a 7am opening.

“I got here and it was like this,” said one of the Shell petrol station employees.

“We don’t know what has been stolen yet. They’re in there at the moment looking at it,” he said.

Some of the extensive damage caused to the Wonthaggi Shell Service Stations.

What could be seen from the outside was an extensively damaged front corner of the building with brickwork smashed in and the front window shattered providing the offenders with access to the premises.

The vehicle used by burglars to do all the damage was parked across the service lane in front of the Shell petrol station, a stolen Isuzu tray truck from Wonthaggi Plaster and Construction Supplies in Inverloch Road.

According to a witness, he heard a window smashed at the premises at about 6am.

Thieves stole this truck from Wonthaggi Plaster and Construction Supplies in Inverloch Road but tried at other locations to find a truck to use in their ram raid.

The thieves had already tried to get a truck at another location, smashing through the front window of the Kirrak Kiosk also on Inverloch Road in Wonthaggi’s business and industrial estate, likely to attempt to gain access to an adjoining premises also with a truck.

“They’ve done all this damage and all they’ve taken is a small bag of five cent pieces,” said owner of the popular workday café, Sharon.

“The last time this happened they didn’t get much but it cost almost $5000 to fix the windows.”

A tradesman was already on the scene, boarding up the smashed front window, and it will be business as usual on Monday morning.

The burglars have also broken into Wonthaggi Accident Repair Centre and Towing, likely with the intention of stealing a tow truck for their smash and grab plan but without success.

Police were quickly on the scene at the Wonthaggi Shell Service Station which was the target of the Sunday morning ram raid little more than half an hour before staff were due to arrive to open for the day.

Police were on the scene there on Sunday morning but it is not known what damage was caused or if anything was stolen.

Officer on the scene at the Wonthaggi Shell Service Station, Wonthaggi Police Sergeant Tim Ryan said the incident was believed to have happened at about 6.30am but could not say what had been stolen.

“We’ve had the CFA and SES here as well as a building surveyor to make sure the building is safe, but clearly there’s been a lot of damage,” said Sergeant Ryan.

Thieves also smashed through the front window of the Kirrak Kiosk in White Road reportedly trying to access a neighbouring business premises. They stole a small bag of 5 cent coins but left hundreds of dollars in damage.

Police are believed to have recovered CCTV footage and photos from some of the damaged premises and their investigations are ongoing.

They would be pleased to receive information at the Wonthaggi Police Station on 56714100 or anonymously to Crimestoppers Victoria on 1800 333 000 or via their website at https://www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

The latest spate of burglaries follows a series of break-ins at a number of Wonthaggi cafés on Thursday night into Friday morning. Police are also seeking information, CCTV or dashcam footage of these incidents. Locations include White Road North Wonthaggi, Korumburra Road Wonthaggi and Parkes Street North Wonthaggi.