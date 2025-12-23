State releases long-awaited Cape to Cape Resilience plan

Work is set to begin at Inverloch in February after years of community pressure

An excavator sits on Inverloch surf beach where dune reconstruction works will begin in February.

VICTORIA'S largest dune reconstruction project will begin at Inverloch in February, capping years of community pressure over a coastline that has lost more than 120 metres of foreshore since 2012.

Environment Minister Steve Dimopoulos released the Cape to Cape Resilience Plan today, confirming the $5.3 million project will pump more than 4500 truckloads worth of sand from Anderson Inlet to rebuild the beach between Wreck Creek and east of the Inverloch Surf Life Saving Club.

The club, built 80 metres from the water in 2010, now sits just 16 metres from the eroding dune face.

"This plan was shaped by years of listening to the community and working together to find the best ways to help protect our coast from erosion," Mr Dimopoulos said.

The announcement follows a turbulent year for the project, which was savaged in a state parliamentary inquiry that found it "does not adequately reflect the immediacy of the threat faced by Inverloch."

Nearly 700 residents rallied at the surf beach in January demanding action.

Eroded dunes at Inverloch surf beach show the extent of coastal damage, with fallen trees and exposed sand cliffs.

Bass MP Jordan Crugnale, who called for the plan's release in parliament last month, said it was guided by years of community input.

"We will undertake Victoria's largest dune reconstruction project as the first stage to restore the beach we locals and visitors love about Inverloch," Ms Crugnale said.

Contractor Hall Contracting will dredge 100,000 cubic metres of sand from Anderson Inlet and pump it along approximately one kilometre of pipeline to the surf beach. Work is expected to be completed by June.

The project is funded by a $3.3 million federal government grant combined with $2 million from the state government.

An online information session is scheduled for Thursday, January 29 from 4-5pm.

Details are available at marineandcoasts.vic.gov.au.

More to come.