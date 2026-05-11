Stunning family home

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

SET along a picturesque leafy street this highly sought after four bedroom home on a generous flat block offers the perfect blend of comfort space and lifestyle in a prime location.

Built by a respected local builder, the home showcases quality craftsmanship and thoughtful design throughout.

All four bedrooms are generously sized and feature built-in robes, providing ample storage for the whole family.

The home is well-equipped for year-round comfort with gas ducted heating, complemented by reverse cycle heating and cooling.

At the heart of the home, a well appointed kitchen includes a gas cooktop, electric oven, dishwasher and a spacious double pantry, making it both functional and ideal for entertaining.

Multiple living zones, including two separate living areas, offer flexibility for families of all sizes.

Step outside and enjoy not one but two alfresco areas, perfect for outdoor dining and relaxing while taking in the stunning rural outlook across rolling green hills.

Additional features include an extra large double garage with convenient internal access, as well as a large, practical laundry designed to handle busy household needs with ease.

This is a rare opportunity to secure a quality built home in a peaceful, picturesque setting, perfectly positioned to enjoy the ease of town living, with the hospital, medical precinct, schools catering from prep through to Year 12 and the rail trail all within easy reach.

Contact Kellie Thomas on 0438 647 449 to arrange an inspection.