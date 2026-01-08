Summer vibes with Live on the Lawn at Berninneit

Karavana Flamenca Live on the Lawn at Berninneit Cultural Centre on Saturday, January 10.

BASS Coast Shire Council is hosting a series of free family-friendly concerts by local artists outdoors at Berninneit Cultural Centre in Cowes. Each artist will perform two shows – the first show at 3:15 pm, followed by the second show at 6:15 pm.

Karavana Flamenca will perform gypsy jazz and flamenco on Saturday, January 10. Joined by A Las Raices, direct from Spain to deliver gypsy rumba with spell- binding energy and virtuosity. With Moorish and Cuban influences, the band performs honest, unadorned music, capturing the spirit of Spain.

Then on Saturday, January 17, emerging independent Australian indie-folk artist Maddy May, from Phillip Island, will share her own sound with the community. Maddy has recorded and produced her own music, as well as collaborated with other artists, such as Riley Pearce and Billy Otto, to create some magic co-releases.

Todd Cook and The Rufous Whistlers will then present Australian Celtic folk wizardry on Saturday, January 24, sharing stories of Australian landscapes and people through instrumentation, and with engaging and entertaining depth. His songs float from intricate fingerpicking styles to driving rhythms that stir the soul.

2022 saw the emergence of the band, adding Martin Potts on double bass, Brent Hodgkins on drums, and three-part harmonies to the mix.

Grab a picnic rug, a bite to eat and enjoy the vibe of outdoor live tunes this summer.