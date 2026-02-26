Sunderland Bay road scheme back on track after compliance setback

Bass Coast Council has restarted a road and drainage upgrade scheme for The Esplanade in Sunderland Bay after a compliance issue forced the process to begin again from scratch.

BASS Coast Shire Council has restarted a long-awaited push to seal and drain a stretch of The Esplanade in Sunderland Bay, voting on Wednesday to formally begin the process again and adopt a preferred design. The scheme covers The Esplanade between Sunderland Bay Road and Zephyr Court and was triggered by a petition from property owners at the March 2025 council meeting. The process stalled in November last year when the council voted not to proceed after a change within the scheme area altered the number of benefiting properties and how costs would be shared, making the scheme non-compliant with strict state legislation. Under the Local Government Act 1989, councils can recover the cost of significant road and drainage upgrades from property owners who benefit most from the works. Any change to a scheme area requires the process to start from scratch. Council has reassessed the costings and is now moving forward with a fresh intent to declare. Property owners will be contacted directly and given the opportunity to make a submission. Wednesday's vote is the latest development in a years-long effort to upgrade roads and drainage across Sunderland Bay and neighbouring Surf Beach — areas that have long battled dust, flooding and poor infrastructure. A larger scheme covering both estates collapsed in December 2023 after a majority of property owners lodged objections. Council then adopted a section-by-section approach, targeting streets where strong local support existed. Property owners can contact Bass Coast Shire Council on 1300 226 278 or email roadupgrades@basscoast.vic.gov.au.