Teenagers arrested over deliberate Wonthaggi blaze as fires rage across Victoria

The fire was lit just hours before Victoria faced its most dangerous bushfire conditions since Black Friday

A state of disaster has been declared as fires rage across Victoria.

THREE teenagers have been charged over a deliberate fire in the Wonthaggi Wetlands Reserve lit just hours before Victoria faced its most dangerous bushfire conditions since Black Friday.

Bass Coast Crime Investigation Unit detectives arrested the trio in the days after the Tuesday night blaze, which broke out on a boardwalk in the reserve shortly before 8pm on January 6.

The alleged arson occurred less than five hours before a Total Fire Ban came into effect across the Central district, with temperatures hitting a scorching 41 degrees on Wednesday.

Wonthaggi Police Sergeant Timothy Ryan told The Sentinel-Times only the lack of wind prevented the fire from becoming a disaster.

"It was a significant risk because of the area, but because there was no wind the fire didn't spread quickly," Sgt Ryan said.

"Police are committed to stopping this reckless behaviour and ensuring that lives are not lost and our beautiful flora and fauna is not destroyed by offenders."

Police from Wonthaggi and Cowes stations responded alongside volunteer firefighters from Wonthaggi Fire Brigade, who took about an hour to bring the blaze under control.

The fire partially destroyed the boardwalk, with damage estimated to be far in excess of $80,000.

Bass Coast Shire Council closed the affected section of the boardwalk while assessments and repairs were undertaken.

A 14-year-old boy from the Bass Coast area has been charged with theft and criminal damage by fire, while a second 14-year-old boy faces a charge of criminal damage by fire.

Both have been bailed to appear at the Korumburra Children's Court on February 2.

A 13-year-old girl is expected to be charged with criminal damage and appear in court at a later date.

Sgt Ryan praised community members who remained at the scene and provided crucial information to investigators.

"Thank you to all in the community who helped your local police and firefighters on the night and provided information about the alleged offenders and their actions. The many witnesses who stayed around gave us a good starting point for the arrest of the offenders." - Sergeant Timothy Ryan

The arrests come as a state of disaster has been declared across 18 local government areas as Victoria battles its worst bushfire crisis since Black Summer.

Firefighters are battling around 60 blazes across the state with 19 at emergency warning level.

Three people including a child remain missing after the Longwood fire destroyed their home, with emergency services unable to access the property due to the intensity of the blaze.

A fire near Walwa became so intense it generated its own thunderstorm.

CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan warned ahead of the dangerous conditions that any fire that started could spread rapidly and urged residents to review their bushfire plans.

Bass Coast Shire Council urged residents to use the Bass Coast Emergency Dashboard at emergency.basscoast.vic.gov.au for weather and health warnings.