Thieves steal vehicle used to teach disadvantaged youth to drive

The stolen TAC L2P vehicle. Photo: Victoria Police.

A VEHICLE which helps disadvantaged young people learn to drive has been stolen in a brazen theft at Foster.

Police said two offenders arrived at an education facility at Pioneer Street about 6pm on Saturday and stole a 2021 white Toyota Yaris hatch.

The vehicle is used by The Salvation Army's TAC L2P program which matches young people aged 16 to 21 with volunteer mentors and a car to help them gain the 120 hours of supervised driving required for a probationary licence.

The distinctive signwriting on the stolen vehicle. Photo: Victoria Police.

The program supports learners who do not have access to a supervising driver or suitable vehicle, often due to family circumstances or financial hardship.

Police said the theft was disappointing given the vehicle's importance to the community.

It is understood the car had only just been added to the program.

The car was displaying registration plates 1UR5NL and has distinctive signwriting which makes it easily identifiable.

Anyone with information about the offenders or the vehicle's location is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or at crimestoppersvic.com.au.