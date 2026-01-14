Tow truck gang charged over Korumburra ATM raid

The thieves used stolen tow trucks to steal four ATMs between November and January.

The damaged ATM and destroyed wall at WEF Accounting following the failed ram raid in November.

Police have arrested two men linked to a $1 million tow truck rampage that targeted a Korumburra ATM in November.

Eastern Region Crime Squad detectives allege the pair formed part of a syndicate responsible for nine separate smash-and-grabs across Victoria.

The thieves used stolen tow trucks to force entry into businesses to access ATMs.

They struck the ATM at WEF Accounting on Commercial Road in Korumburra about 2am on Thursday, November 6. The raid failed to secure any cash but caused substantial structural damage to the accounting firm's wall.

Police say the spree ran from November to January.

Other targets included businesses in Fairfield, Bentleigh East, Frankston, Baxter, Doveton, Glen Huntly, Collingwood, and Yinnar.

The thieves successfully stole four ATMs during the other raids.

Officers arrested a 34-year-old Drouin man last Friday who faces 11 charges, including burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

He will appear before Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court on April 7.

A 31-year-old Dandenong man also faces charges including burglary and motor vehicle theft.

Detectives seized seven stolen tow trucks during the investigation and found five abandoned at crime scenes.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Hannah Thompson said the crimes hit the community hard.

“These kinds of incidents have devastating impacts on small business owners who are just trying to make a living,” Det A/Sen Sgt Thompson said.

“Our work does not stop here, and we will continue investigating until every person involved is held to account.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.