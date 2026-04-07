Tracey Millers homecoming show for ‘Queen of the Creek’

This show is a hometown performance for Tracey Miller, with her 10-piece band returning to Archies Creek Hotel to perform the latest album, ‘Queen of the Creek’.

Tracey Miller and Band will return to Archies Creek Hotel with special guests The Dusty Millers on Sunday, April 12, with doors open at 2:30 pm. Photo: WILK

TRACEY Millers latest album, ‘Queen of the Creek’, was released in December 2025 after being recorded in the front bar of Archie's Creek Hotel, and on Sunday, April 12, with doors open at 2:30 pm, Tracey will bring the record home and perform the album live.

This show is a hometown performance for Tracey. “I just said to Pete and Mary, can I record my album in here?” she recalls of the pandemic sessions, which were engineered by a seven-time Grammy-nominated friend, Erick Jaskowiack, who agreed to work on the project. The result captured the musicians with the immediacy of a place-made record.”

The album's lyrical heart often turns to grief, memory and resilience. One song, “Broken Line,” was inspired by the real-life “wind phone” in Japan – a disconnected telephone booth in Otsuchi, where people speak to lost loved ones after the tsunami.

Tracey spent time in Japan and says the “wind phone” ritual was deeply moving. Another track, “Nightingale”, draws on unrequited courtly love, blending with Tracey’s bluesy soul palette.

Tracey has spent nearly 40 years captivating audiences worldwide with her soulful voice.

Drawing deeply from gospel, soul, and rhythm & blues, she sings of hope, passion, love and loss, forging deep connections with listeners. “When I was a little girl, I played piano, then I went on and taught myself guitar at 13, before beginning to write songs at 15,” said Tracey.

“I was influenced by anyone from Bill Withers and Arthur Alexander to Howlin’ Wolf and Sonny Boy Williamson.” Now a matriarch of Melbourne’s vibrant music scene, Tracey continues to inspire both veteran and emerging musicians.

Her new album ‘Queen of the Creek’ echoes the classic soul records of the 60s and 70s, with a voice that cuts through, carrying emotional dimension and seasoned skill.

Quite simply, the songs are well written and delivered impeccably by an esteemed band featuring musicians from acts such as Laneous, The Cat Empire, JAZZPARTY and HUSKY.

“Family is woven through this record,” said Tracey. Daughter Loretta Miller and her partner Darcy McNulty encouraged Tracey to make the record after hearing a demo, and Darcy gifted her the title track: “Queen of the Creek”.

For Tracey, ageism is a common theme, with her family writing a song, “Still Here”, as a declaration against the dismissal of women in music. “I’m still here, I’m still standing,” she said.

“I’m fighting against ageism in an industry that too often sidelines mature women. Knowledge and art deepen with age rather than fade with time.”

To hear Tracey Miller and her 10-piece band, with special guests The Dusty Millers, live at Archies Creek Hotel, visit www.archiescreekhotel.com.au for tickets.

Tickets are available at www.archiescreekhotel.com.au