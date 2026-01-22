Turbines too close to Ramsar site, they say

The proposed 13-turbine Gelliondale Wind Farm east of Welshpool is too close to the Corner Inlet Ramsar site, according to opponents of the project.

LOCATED only a few kilometres from the Corner Inlet Ramsar site and the Nooramunga Marine and Coastal Park, the proposed $388 million Gelliondale Wind Farm has plenty of detractors.

The 13-turbine project, which was resubmitted for ‘fast-track’ approval by the state government in July last year, is now open for public comment, until February 13, 2026.

But it’s a case of déjà vu as far as the residents of Hedley, Gelliondale and Alberton West are concerned.

“We did all this two years ago, before Synergy Wind withdrew their application, and then resubmitted it under the Development Facilitation Program process,” said one of the neighbouring objectors, Marie Avery.

The closest turbine to her farming property is just 2km away.

However, while she’s not happy about having these massive, 201-metre-high structures dominating the local landscape, it’s the facility’s impact on the environment that’s of most concern.

“The environmental impact reports they’ve prepared are simply inadequate,” Mrs Avery said.

“Take the White-bellied Sea-Eagle for example. They dismissed their presence as a concern because they say only a few were only observed flying over the site.

“In fact, there are only 25 pairs in Corner Inlet and to see two of them passing over the site of the proposed wind farm is very significant,” she said.

Here’s what the Flora and Fauna Assessment, prepared for the applicant Synergy Wind Pty Ltd had to say about the likely impact on ‘vulnerable’ White-bellied Sea

Eagles, the second largest raptor found in Australia:

“White-bellied Sea-Eagle is not likely to be impacted by the operation of the wind farm as it is mostly found along the coast and was only found on three occasions to venture inland passing over the wind farm site. No White-bellied Sea-Eagle nests were found during extensive bird studies at or adjacent to the wind farm site.”

Ms Avery also has concerns about the presence of flying foxes in the area and ‘endangered’ Gang-gang Cockatoos which she says are more prevalent in the area following the extensive loss of habitat in East Gippsland as a result of the 2019 bushfires.

Threatened species observed during bird utilisation surveys conducted for Synergy Wind include:

• Blue-winged Parrot (EPBC Act: Vulnerable), regularly in small numbers and one group with 39 birds

• Gang–gang Cockatoo (EPBC Act: Endangered; FFG Act: Endangered), four individuals recorded in Summer 2024 and a group of up to

18 individuals observed twice in autumn 2025 (all below RSA).

• Swift Parrot (EPBC Act: Critically Endangered; FFG Act: Critically Endangered), one bird

• White-bellied Sea-Eagle (FFG Act: Endangered), three observations, one of which at RSA height

• White-throated Needletail (EPBC Act: Vulnerable & Migratory; FFG Act: Vulnerable), numerous.

“It’s simply too close to the Ramsar site and the Nooramunga reserve which has been assessed as having extremely high environmental value but also existing in a state where it requires little or no maintenance.

“The introduction of a wind farm so close to these important wetlands and coastal areas will completely upset the balance,” Mrs Avery claimed.

“If this was the Great Ocean Road, Mornington Peninsula, the Yarra Valley or even the western side of the Prom, they’d have it protected from these renewable energy projects but because it’s here, out of sight for the decisionmakers, they couldn’t give a toss.”

The project includes the development of a 40MW battery energy storage system on site at Gelliondale, located on land between the South Gippsland Highway and the coast, east of Welshpool.

A full suite of planning documents and reports is available on the Planning Victoria website, search Gelliondale Wind Farm or Ministerial permit number: PA2503835

You can also visit Synergy Wind and review the application material and other project information at the Gelliondale Wind Farm Project Office, which is open on Thursday afternoons from 1pm to 6pm throughout the public notice phase. It is located at 310 Commercial Road, Yarram.

Submissions can be emailed to the Planning Minister at email address: development.assessment@transport.vic.gov.au They must be received by February 13, 2026.