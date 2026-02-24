UK folk and Blue Soul Rock in a triple bill headline at Archies Creek

KAREN Lee Andrews, a Blue Soul Rock musician, will share the stage at Archies Creek with UK folk musicians Robbie Cavanagh and Blair Dunlop for a triple bill headline.

KAREN Lee Andrews, a Blue Soul Rock musician, will bring a magnetic presence to the triple bill headline, blending an organically formed collaboration and sharing the stage with UK folk musicians Robbie Cavanagh and Blair Dunlop at Archies Creek Hotel on Saturday, February 28, with doors open at 3 pm.

UK folk artist Robbie Cavanagh. Photo: Dan Wiebe photography

The show promises the rare magic of small venue performances – “there’s something beautiful about sharing that very intimate space and a small audience,” said Karen. This is a feeling that Karen has come to cherish, particularly during solo sets, after playing large venues with a band.

Although new to playing with Robbie and Blair, Karen said the common thread that binds the three musicians is integrity. “We’re all unique and different musicians, but we share a commonality, which is that we’re all very genuine when we're on stage, we wear our hearts on our sleeves and in regional venues, those who turn out are often music lovers who love connecting with artists and getting to know them as people,” she said.

“Small communities all have their own take on music appreciation, so I love regional shows; they’re all very generous in how they welcome us into their towns.”

Karen toured internationally last year, travelling Europe for a month, before performing in Canada, and is touring her latest album ‘Survival’. Her musical roots run deep; she was raised in a Polynesian, Tongan Household and steeped in church music. She’s been performing since her childhood, before later becoming a musical director in her twenties.

“I’d say I was a latecomer to the music industry,” said Karen. As an independent artist who had a brief stint signed with Universal, Karen said that as an independent artist, she gets to do whatever she wants; it just means that she runs the risk. “All the risk is 100% mine.” Somewhat a creative freedom that’s tempered by responsibility.

Beyond the Archies Creek Hotel gig this February, Karen is amid ambitious creative work. One she describes as a large-scale project reimagining songs of advocacy with a full band and a choir.

“We’re going to re-work songs of advocacy by Bob Dylan and John Lennon,” said Karen.

“A costly but wholesome project; one that’s deeply important to turbulent times.”

A re-working of John Lennon’s “Imagine” has already been recorded, and Karen hopes to tour with this new endeavour, showing the songs and the artists the deep respect they deserve.

To see Karen Lee Andrews live in a triple bill with Robbie Cavanagh and Blair Dunlop, visit www.archiescreekhotel.com.au