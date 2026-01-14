Unslashed highways spark fire fears

Overgrown roadside vegetation described as "a serious hazard" amid bushfire emergency

Overgrown grass obscures guide posts on the South Gippsland Highway between Loch and Korumburra.

SOUTH Gippsland's major roads are lined with dry fuel as bushfires continue to burn across Victoria.

Member for Eastern Victoria Melina Bath has slammed the state government for failing to slash roadsides along highways it manages.

More than 350,000 hectares have burned and at least one person has died since January 7, with more than 300 buildings destroyed.

"Locals are justifiably concerned that a single spark from a cigarette, a vehicle, or even broken glass could ignite the dry roadside vegetation," Ms Bath said.

"After high rainfall in spring and early summer, growth has exploded, while the recent extreme heat has created a tinderbox.

"Besides being unsightly and a road safety issue, out of control roadside vegetation is a serious hazard that acts as a wick during fire events and compromises evacuation routes."

The Department of Transport and Planning manages state highways including the South Gippsland Highway and is responsible for roadside slashing.

Ms Bath said private landholders faced legal requirements to keep properties fire safe.

"It's time the Allan Government applied this standard to public land and roadsides under its management," she said.