Venus Bay Angling Club recognise the heaviest catch

VENUS Bay Angling Club recently presented their 2025 awards at the annual general meeting and community BBQ, with President Tony Swinden congratulating the members on a successful catch.

The heaviest fish was presented to Kuno Brautigam for a salmon weighing 1820g, and the runner-up to Kerry Field with a trevally weighing 1480g.

The highest aggregate points went to Matthew Bell with 5194 points, and runner-up Kerry Field with 2820 points, and the junior heaviest fish was Fletcher Cameron with a flathead, weighing in at 1380g, and runner-up was Nathan Gledhill with a trevally, weighing in at 810g.

Roslyn Shelley said young Nathan was excited to collect his trophy. “Congratulations to all our winners and good luck for 2026 to all our fisher people, young and old.”