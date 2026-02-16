Venus Bay Angling Club's good weekend weigh-in

Venus Bay Angling Club predominantly saw a catch of whiting weighed in over the weekend.

Arif Bilek weighed in his whiting catch at 780g.

QUITE a few catches were weighed in over the weekend at Venus Bay Angling Club, predominantly whiting, with Eileen Bell the frontrunner with a whiting weighing in at 740g, but she was pipped at the post by Arif with a 780g whiting.

Arif took home a $50 voucher from the club’s new sponsor, The Riverview Hotel and Eileen collected an IGA voucher donated by Arma Window Tinting.

The next competition will be held from March 5 to March 8.

For more information about the club, visit venusbayanglingclub.org.au.