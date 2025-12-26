WATCH: Kayakers winched to safety in dramatic Christmas Day rescue

Three women rescued in Corinella as confronting new warning signs rolled out at dangerous beaches

The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter rescued three kayakers off Corinella on Christmas Day.

THREE women have been plucked from choppy waters by helicopter after their kayaks drifted out to sea near Corinella on Christmas Day.

Dramatic footage shows the Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter hovering above the stricken kayakers near Corinella as a crewman is lowered to winch them to safety one by one.

All three women were conscious and breathing when they were returned to shore and had been wearing lifejackets.

Life Saving Victoria said kayaking required constant awareness and good decision-making with conditions able to change quickly.

"It is vital kayakers prepare for the environment they are operating in," a spokesperson said.

0:00 / 5:43 1× A crewman is lowered from the Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter to winch three kayakers to safety off Corinella on Christmas Day. Video: Life Saving Victoria

The Christmas Day rescue comes as Life Saving Victoria and Bass Coast Shire Council roll out confronting new warning signs at some of the region's most dangerous beaches.

Signs featuring graphic imagery and the message "drowning deaths have occurred here" have been installed at Woolamai Surf Beach, Kilcunda Beach and Forrest Caves Beach as part of a summer trial.

The push for stronger warnings was prompted by a horrific run of drownings in recent years.

Four family members visiting Forrest Caves from Melbourne's south-east died in January 2024 when they got into difficulty in the water.

The family drowned despite a major rescue effort by surf lifesavers and emergency services.