Weaving basketry magic into Inverloch’s environment

Deb Frank, Meg Viney with dog Charlie, and Glenda Pitman stand near Inverloch’s Basket Tree. A02_0326

MANY of those enjoying Inverloch’s Ayr Creek trail have no doubt stopped and pondered the unusual spectacle of a couple of unique baskets suspended from a gum tree, wondering who made them and how they got there.

Sentinel-Times recently paid a visit to the site near the Ayr Creek Bridge, catching up with Deb Frank, Glenda Pitman and Meg Viney who are involved in the Basket Tree project to which others have also contributed.

The Inverloch Basket Weavers meet on Friday afternoons, sharing their creativity and being inspired by group founder Meg Viney who has vast experience in basketmaking.

“This is merely a beginning,” Meg said of the current look of the Basket Tree.

The enthusiastic group will continue creating baskets for the initiative, with Bass Coast Shire Council throwing its support behind the nature-inspired art installation, with members of its team securing the baskets in place.

Meg explained the aim of the project is “using the environment to draw attention to the environment”. The baskets are made entirely of natural materials.

She pointed out that the stunning setting in which the Basket Tree is located is seen by many people, with the Ayr Creek trail used by those walking into town, school kids on bikes, and people exercising their dogs.

The scenic area and beautiful grassy spur with the tree hanging over it caught Meg’s eye, the proximity of the bridge and a seat boosting the appeal.

Council staff will add plants to the area that are suited to basketmaking.

Deb created one of the initial baskets for the tree, with about eight members of the Inverloch Basket Weavers group teaming up to craft the other.

Meg acknowledged the support from the council that enabled the Basket Tree concept to become reality.

“We are extremely grateful to the council for allowing it in council space and for being so wonderfully cooperative and hanging the work for us, and understanding what we were trying to achieve,” she said.

“Anybody who wants to join in and learn about basketry can come,” Meg said of the weekly Friday sessions that run from 1.30pm until 3pm at Inverloch Community House, costing just a gold coin donation.