Bass MP soaked for FightMND

Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale was among the volunteers drenched with ice water to raise awareness and funds for the fight against MND.

Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale took a trip to Clyde on Friday, June 12, as one of the brave individuals taking an icy plunge for a good cause.

Ms Crugnale officially took part in Big Freeze 12 at the Clyde Junior Football Club, joining in the community fundraiser to support Fight ND.

The event raised thousands of dollars to support the fight against motor neurone disease, as members of the public dressed up, donated, bought beanies and cheered on the participants as they proceeded to get drenched with buckets of icy cold water.

Ms Crugnale emphasised how great it was to see clubs and volunteers across the area throw their support at the cause.

Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale with some fellow Big Freeze 12 participants supporting FightMND.

"It's a great cause and a fabulous club, and I want to say a big thank you to all clubs and volunteers across Bass who have organised fundraisers to support FightMND," Ms Crugnale said.

Clyde Junior Football Club described the night as a strong showing of community spirit, thanking everyone who helped organise, donated, volunteered, supported the event or came alone on the night.

Big Freeze fundraisers continue to grow in popularity amongst local football clubs and community groups to support the fight against MND, with the blue beanies and ice challenges becoming somewhat iconic.

Sponsors for the night included Inspirations Paint Clyde North, Orana Clyde North, Jordan Crugnale MP, Ray White Cranbourne, Loan Market Connect and Sundaez N Chill.