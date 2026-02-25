Wonthaggi LSC fed up with car park anarchy

A packed car park at Bay Beach during a recent hot day, where limited space has become a growing concern for the Wonthaggi Life Saving Club.

WONTHAGGI Life Saving Club president Mark Scott says the car parking situation at Bay Beach in Cape Paterson has reached a breaking point.

He says on busy days the chaos can affect everyone from volunteers and staff to beach users and emergency access vehicles.

The lack of structured parking has been an issue for more than a decade according to Mr Scott, but it continues to worsen as visitor numbers increase and parking space becomes even more limited.

He describes the situation on busy summer days as pure “anarchy.”

“There is no actual proper parking,” he said.

“People park nose in, parallel, back in. There’s no structure to it at all; it’s just an open gravel area.”

The problem is only getting worse over time as parking space continues to shrink due to vegetation gradually encroaching into the car park.

Mr Scott noted that there was a master plan completed in 2014 and a design produced in 2016 that identified the need for improvements to the car park, which included various changes to road alignment and drainage, although not much progress has been made since.

Over summer the consequences can be quite serious.

Mr Scott said there had been multiple vehicle collisions recorded in the car park, often damaging poles and fire hydrants.

In addition to damage it becomes increasingly difficult for emergency vehicles to access the site.

The frustrations of beachgoers have even escalated into physical altercations in the past.

“We can’t get ambulances in half the time because people park in front of gates,” he said.

“On hot days, when there’s nowhere to park, tempers flare. We’ve had push and shoves and even a couple of punch-ups.”

As parking becomes impossible near the beach during busy periods, visitors often resort to parking along Surf Beach Road, which has led to numerous mass fining sprees from council officers.

“People go, ‘I can’t get in here,’ so they park along the main road, and then they get fined,” he said.

“It just discourages people from coming down at all.”

A Bass Coast Shire Council spokesperson said they prioritise patrols during the busy periods due to community requests.

“Council enforces parking restrictions across Bass Coast, including at beach access parking. During the summer season this is a priority both for community and Council, and Council has prioritised patrols in response to increased utilisation and community requests,” they said.

The impact is also being felt by the club’s travelling volunteers, which in turn affects the club.

“We’ve got members coming from Ballarat through to the Latrobe Valley,” Mr Scott said.

“They arrive, can’t get a park, and ring us asking where they’re meant to put their car. Sometimes the answer is that there’s nowhere.”

Service vehicles also struggle to access the site as the tight car park design makes it difficult for larger vehicles to navigate.

Most recently a fire hydrant was struck during an attempted tight manoeuvre from a garbage truck.

The issue has moved beyond simple convenience-related concerns, with Mr Scott pointing out accessibility issues for elderly and disabled beach users.

“This is one of the only low-level, easily accessible beaches between Inverloch and San Remo,” he said.

“There’s no disability parking at all, despite this being identified in both the master plan and the beach accessibility plan.”

According to Mr Scott the club has raised these concerns with Bass Coast Shire Council on numerous occasions.

He says their reply usually dismisses the issue as seasonal and that funding for parking upgrades is not a priority.

“Yes, it’s quieter in winter,” he said.

“But on hot days the car park is full again. The pressure doesn’t just disappear.”

The club is calling for solutions including road widening and a renewed discussion around the current status of the existing Bay Beach Master Plan.

“This can’t just keep going,” Mr Scott said.

“We’re getting more visitors every year, and the infrastructure hasn’t kept up.”

Bass Coast Shire Council informed the Sentinel-Times it is currently working with the Community Safety Building Authority to finalise a location that would allow them to relocate the clubhouse and all amenities as part of the Cape Paterson Bay Beach Activity Area Master Plan.

The Council also said that car park upgrades would be included in future plans once the location is finalised and construction begins.

“Once the location is finalised and construction of the new facilities begins, Council will be able to plan for complementary car park upgrades to support the new building and improve access for the community.”