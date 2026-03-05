Woodcarver Olivia O’Connor awarded Neerim ArtsFest 2026 Small Sculpture Prize

Olivia O’Connor has been awarded the 2026 Neerim ArtsFest Small Sculpture Prize for her hand-carved timber work, Little Frog. Big Climb.

SOUTH Gippsland-based woodcarver Olivia O’Connor has been awarded the 2026 Neerim ArtsFest Small Sculpture Prize for her hand-carved timber work, Little Frog. Big Climb. The award included a $5,000 prize and recognised excellence in small-scale sculptural practice.

Little Frog. Big Climb depicts a small frog mid-ascent, captured in a moment of quiet determination. Carved in a single piece of Huon Pine, by hand using traditional reductive techniques, the sculpture allows the natural grain and character of the timber to remain visible.

Olivia’s practice centres on a deep engagement with nature, particularly local wildlife. Working slowly and intuitively with timber, she seeks to create pieces that invite viewers to pause — to notice the overlooked and to reconnect with the living world around them.

“The frog might be small,” Olivia says, “but there’s something powerful about its persistence. Little Frog. Big Climb is about climate catastrophe, resilience and those everyday acts of effort that often go unseen.”

Award-winning sculpture, “Little Frog. Big Climb” by Olivia O’Connor.

The Neerim ArtsFest is a much-loved biennial celebration of regional creativity, drawing artists from across Victoria and beyond. Winning the Small Sculpture Prize marks a significant milestone in Olivia’s career and continues her growing reputation for finely crafted, nature-inspired works.

Olivia lives and works in South Gippsland, where the surrounding landscape remains her greatest source of inspiration. See more of her work via her Instagram or Facebook pages: @oliviaoconnorcarving

Neerim Artsfest is running from now until March 15, with a calendar of activities and exhibitions of the Small Sculpture Prize and Outdoor Sculpture Prize. Visit www.neerimbower.com.au for more information.