World Superbikes -The Face of Change!

The World Superbike season launch kicks off on Thursday, February 20, with official qualifying for both World Supersports and World Superbikes scheduled for Friday, 21 and Saturday, 22.

Australian rider Oli Bayliss will lead the charge in the World Supersport class, hoping to improve on his 2025 season. Photo: Peter Cleeland.

By Peter Cleeland

THE opening round of the Motul World Superbike Championship to be held at the Phillip Island circuit from Friday, February 20 until Sunday, February 22, 2026, will provide a completely new look competition with many riders opting for new teams for the forthcoming season.

With the retirement of six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea and the move by BMW’s Toprak Razgatlioglu (three-time champion) to the Yamaha team in MotoGP, the sport has lost two of its most successful riders in the history of the event.

Italy’s Nicolo Bulega, (Aruba Ducati) has been joined by Iker Lecuona (over from Honda), while Alvaro Bautista leaves the factory Ducati team to ride with Yari Montella for Barni Spark Racing on privateer Ducati’s. A must-watch team, RoKiT BMW has recruited Danilo Petrucci and 2025 MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira to contest races in 2026.

Ducati rider Nicolo Bulega will be one of the main contenders in the World Superbike Championship in 2026. Photo: Peter Cleeland.

There will be huge expectations placed on Miguel Oliveira, who has had a wealth of experience and success at the MotoGP level, to do well in his first season of WSBK. The Portuguese rider had 117 starts in MotoGP for five wins, and he has been recruited by the 2025 Championship-winning team, RoKiT BMW.

Lone Australian rider, Remy Gardner, will pilot the GYTR GRT Yamaha with former World Supersports star Stefano Manzi joining him. Honda Racing has two new signings in British rider Jake Dixon and Indian rider Somkiat Chantra, who will be looking to be closer to the front, contesting for podium positions in 2026.

The Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team has enlisted the experienced pairing of Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani, while Pata Yamaha will look to Xavi Verge (over from Honda) and Andrea Locatelli to press for victory. Lorenzo Baldassarri (up from World Supersports) and Tarran McKenzie, both on Ducati Panigale V4Rs, will be challengers for the top 10 positions.

The dark horse in the championship, Italy’s Andrea Iannone (Ducati Panigale V4R), has the experience, speed and the machine to challenge Nicolo Bulega, who won the three races at Phillip Island in 2025. Andrea's biggest hurdle will be keeping the bike upright!

With so many changes, the 22-rider field is sure to provide maximum entertainment as they try to come to grips with the handling and setting up of their machines during testing and qualifying in the week-long visit to the Island circuit! An action-packed Championship with 14 teams, 36 races that commences in February and ends in Spain in October, is one of the most gruelling challenges in motorcycle racing.

Closed track test sessions at Phillip Island commence on Monday, February 17 and are finalised on Tuesday, February 18. The World Superbike season launch kicks off on Thursday, February 20, with official qualifying for both World Supersports and World Superbikes scheduled for Friday, 21 and Saturday, 22. Tissot Superpole shootout and race one for Superbikes are slotted in for Saturday afternoon. On Sunday, race two for World Supersports and the 10-lap Tissot Superpole Sprint race for Superbikes and the 20-lap second full distance race will take place after lunch.

Added to the dramatic literal feast of motorcycle racing, spectators will witness races in the Australian Superbike, Australian Supersports and Australian Supersport 300 classes. With the prospect of good weather, outstanding racing, and the best motorcycle track in the world, spectators will flock to the Island to witness the season pipe opener.