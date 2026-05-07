Z Medicals welcomes Dr Raghu Sankaran

Dr Raghu Sankaran has joined Z Medicals as a full-time medical practitioner.

DR Raghu Sankaran is the newest member of the team at Z Medicals in Leongatha, having joined as a full-time medical practitioner.

He brings with him a warm, friendly manner, a genuinely patient-centred approach to general practice, and a willingness to see patients of all ages, from children through to older adults.

Dr Raghu enjoys the breadth that general practice offers, with particular interests in cardiology, geriatrics, mental health, children’s health, family health, and musculoskeletal problems and sports medicine, alongside a strong interest in chronic disease management including ongoing conditions such as arthritis and autoimmune disease.

He trained in occupational medicine at Monash University and takes care of work-related health issues, and is well versed in WorkSafe and TAC claims as well as pre-employment checks, making him a valuable resource for local workers and employers alike.

Mental health is another area Dr Raghu cares deeply about, and he has completed Advanced Mental Health Skills training for GPs to help him support patients through psychological and psychiatric concerns, with a particular interest in the role lifestyle measures can play in both physical and emotional wellbeing.

Dr Raghu’s medical career began in cardiology at the Tertiary Care Hospital of Calicut Medical College in India, where he graduated, and that early grounding has given him broad clinical experience across all aspects of cardiology, including ischaemic heart disease and rhythm disorders.

Cardiology remains a strong focus of his work, with Dr Raghu a particularly strong advocate for preventive heart health checks while also currently undertaking research into heart failure.

Outside of medicine he enjoys music, arts and travel, and as a trained singer takes delight in performing with local musicians, while as an avid cinephile he regularly attends international film festivals.

Above all, Dr Raghu wants to help every patient lead a happier, healthier life and achieve long-term wellness.

Appointments with Dr Raghu can be made at Z Medicals by visiting zmedicals.com.au.