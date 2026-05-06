Paint and conversation mark Palliative Care Week in Leongatha

Jessica Lester, clinical nurse consultant at Leongatha Memorial Hospital, with the palliative care symbol guiding compassionate end-of-life care for patients and their families.

A UNIQUE community event in Leongatha will bring people together through art, connection and conversation as part of National Palliative Care Week 2026.

The South Gippsland Palliative Care team is hosting a free Paint and Sip session designed to gently open up conversations about palliative care in a relaxed and welcoming environment.

Developed by clinical nurse consultant Jessica Lester and supported through Gippsland PHN funding the session uses creativity to explore this year’s national theme Getting to the Heart of It.

“These conversations can feel hard but they don’t have to be,” Ms Lester said.

“When we create space to talk openly even through something simple like painting together it helps people connect, reflect and feel less alone.

“That’s what this event is really about, connection, understanding and support.”

Alongside the guided painting session attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about local palliative care services, available supports and how to access care earlier.

The event aims to reduce stigma, strengthen trust and help people feel more confident accessing palliative care for themselves and their families.

The session will be guided by local artist Taz Boden of Party and Paint South Gippsland.

The event will be held at Space 47, 47 McCartin Street, Leongatha on Tuesday May 12 starting at 10am with morning tea provided.

Places are limited and bookings are essential.

Contact (03) 5667 5661 or jessica.lester@gshs.com.au to register.