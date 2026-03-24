A beautiful place to call home

NESTLED amongst the treetops at the end of a quiet court opposite the coastal park, this stylish retreat is surrounded by lush greenery and offers the ultimate lifestyle close to nature. From here, you can wander through the bushland and native...

IN the picturesque and productive countryside of Mardan on 38.5 acres of flat to gently undulating grazing land sits a classic 1960s brick veneer home filled with love and opportunity.

Offered for the first time since established this property features traditional blue gum grazing ideal for cattle, horses, sheep or your choice of agricultural pursuits in addition to income from leasing or agistment.

The home is set back off the road amongst a cottage garden with feature ornamental trees, fully fenced with lovely garden views out across the paddocks and rolling hills beyond.

The kitchen has had an update offering plenty of storage, a pantry, electric cooking, a dining room with garden views, reverse cycle air conditioner and separate family living room complete with wood fire.

The three generous bedrooms all have built-in robes with the family bathroom the original 1960s pink and whilst in working order it is ready for a future upgrade.

The toilet is separate with a good-sized laundry, spacious hallway and plenty of storage space.

Externally is a garage with two car spaces and workshop area.

The farm is made up of four larger paddocks with the addition of the front driveway paddock, shade trees, a dam and troughs for stock water.

This property offers the new owners the joy of lifestyle living with opportunity to garden, renovate and run livestock all within the beautiful community of Mardan with a tennis club and community hall just down the road.

Ideally located just 15 minutes to Leongatha, 12 minutes to Mirboo North, 40 minutes to the Latrobe Valley and two hours to the Melbourne CBD.

For further information and to arrange a personal inspection contact Irene Walker at SEJ Real Estate on 0429 045 632.