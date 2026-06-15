Bass Coast backs regional tourism with ongoing funding

The Bass Coast Shire Council is set to deliver a further vote of confidence in its local regional tourism organisations, Destination Gippsland (DGL) and Destination Phillip Island (DPI), by committing to funding the groups through to June 30, 2023.

Everyone, it seems, is out looking for whales from vantage points along the Bass Coast and South Gippsland coast, including these two highway patrol officers, stopping to stretch their legs at the Kilcunda carpark last week. Maybe you’ll see a whale in the next few weeks.

THE Bass Coast Shire Council is set to deliver a further vote of confidence in its local regional tourism organisations, Destination Gippsland (DGL) and Destination Phillip Island (DPI), by committing to funding the groups through to June 30, 2023.

It follows an announcement earlier this year, by the Minister for Tourism, that both DGL and DPI would continue as Visitor Economy Partnerships (VEPs) or independent destination management entities in their own right, recognised by government as peak official voices for the visitor economy in their regions.

Before the council this Wednesday, June 17 is a motion setting the level of funding this year, and the scale of increases in the following four years, as follows:

That Council authorises the Chief Executive Officer, until 30 June 2030, to enter into partnership agreements with Destination Gippsland and Destination Phillip Island, with Council's annual contributions commencing at $40,357 (plus GST) and $101,883 (plus GST) respectively in 2026/27 and indexed in accordance with approved rate increases.

General Manager of Destination Phillip Island, Kim Storey, has welcomed the direction outlined by Bass Coast and the prospect that funding support will be endorsed by council.

According to a report to council, DGL and DPI are the state-recognised VEPs for Gippsland and Phillip Island and San Remo respectively and are key strategic partners in supporting the development of the visitor economy in Bass Coast.

“Both organisations are independent bodies, directed by skills-based boards, with a focus on destination marketing, industry development, and strategic tourism growth.

“The purpose of the partnership agreements is to clearly articulate the relationship, responsibilities and funding commitments that support the collaborative working arrangements between Bass Coast Shire Council and each organisation.”

“Council’s long-standing investment in Destination Phillip Island and Destination Gippsland reflects the strategic importance of the visitor economy to Bass Coast and the value of coordinated regional destination leadership. The current Partnership Agreements with both organisations finish 30 June 2026.”

Council says tourism plays a pivotal role in driving economic growth, enhancing community well-being, and promoting local culture and heritage.

“In Bass Coast, tourism has also played a significant role in protecting and enhancing the local environment. Our community has a rich history of welcoming visitors from all over the world and continues to be a key international destination for Australia. In 2023, Bass Coast received an estimated 2.784 million visitors who spent $892 million in local expenditure (Dec 2023).

“Council support for the two VEPs is an essential part of delivering a strategic and coordinated approach for the visitor economy.”