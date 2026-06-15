Don’t give up on Inverloch beach parking, they say

The Bass Coast Shire Council has already considered more options than a Turkish centre forward when it comes to delivering the extension of the shared pathway between Ozone and Goroke streets on Surf Parade in Inverloch but will frustration lead to mistakes being made?

The Bass Coast Shire Council is expected to vote on a plan to go ahead and extend the Surf Parade shared pathway at Inverloch, from Ozone Street to Garoke Street, using $1.2 million saved from the Inverloch to Wonthaggi Trail, taking a dogleg turn at Ozone Street and continuing beside the road (red arrow) where beachgoers presently park their cars, avoiding the need to remove coastal vegetation (yellow circle). Two local engineers say 60 car parking spaces will be lost

THE BASS Coast Shire Council has already considered more options than a Turkish centre forward when it comes to delivering the extension of the shared pathway between Ozone and Goroke streets on Surf Parade in Inverloch.

Without going into all those options, and the community consultation that has followed, the council is now considering its most breathtaking option to date.

At this Wednesday’s council meeting, they are being asked to agree “to commence construction of the Surf Parade (Stage 3B) shared pathway, to retain two-way traffic flow and no constructed parking bays…”

…and then commence “investigation into alternative designs with consideration of community submissions, with a report to be received no later than the December 2026 Council meeting”.

They said what?

Build it and then design it? Surely not!

The good news, however, is that the council is also being asked to approve the release of $1.2 million from the $7.7 million Inverloch to Wonthaggi trail project for the work which local engineer, Glenn Morris, believes will go most of the way to building the path and the two-way road while also retaining the 60 carparks that would be lost under the shire’s recommendation.

“At the very least, they should be designing a project that has the levels, drainage and other elements included before going ahead and constructing the path,” said Mr Morris.

“But, by our calculations, they could build 70% to 80% of the project, with the three elements; path, parking and two-way road, for that amount,” and if they did the design in-house, they could save enough to do the whole project, he said.

“By just building the shared pathway they are removing the 60 informal carpark spaces currently used by visitors during peak periods. This will mean more pressure for parking in Lohr Avenue and Wave Street, which is crazy,” he said.

“Council needs to just instruct the officers to adopt our proposal and get the project finished without further delay or consultation.”

His colleague, traffic design engineer, Jim Higgs, has produced a detailed response to council’s report (below) where it is clear their proposal for a project with all three elements works.

Detailed response to shire report

Traffic engineer Jim Higgs has provided a detailed critique of the officers’ report in the Bass Coast Shire Council agenda for this Wednesday’s council meeting on June 17, 2026.

Resolution Proposal

Approves use of savings from Wonthaggi Trail project – Does not say how much. Funding is not detailed so we don’t know what is available. The Draft Budget allocates $1.2M (for completion of the Surf Parade Shared Path in Inverloch).

Commence investigations with report by December – Too tardy given current status and community momentum.

Authorises a community engagement Process – Does not elaborate adequately - are we going to north side property owners or to the wider community? Going wide is unnecessary because the community has had the living suitcase consulted out if it. Consulting with north side property owners as set out below.

Under “Discussion”: Detailed design was due to be completed early 2026 – but we did not know locations of road reserve boundary or services.

Design Review: “Key considerations that would need to be resolved” are listed in 8 dot points:

Lack of detailed survey: The detailed survey of features and levels was completed last year, with only title re-establishment and underground services not located. Titles have since been re-established so not much to go on that one. Impact on Surf Parade property owners with carriageway edge moving about 2 metres north - Owners need to be consulted or advised about verge treatment options including vegetation, and consulted about what they would prefer to be done with existing driveways, always remembering that the road reserve is not private property. Impact on north side vegetation: Yes, this needs to be documented and assessed against relevant requirements. Costs of Permits and approvals: Yes, and to be included in budget. Cost of Relocating Utility Services: Minor under the concept designs presented. Traffic Flow Impacts: Hardly a “key consideration” when the consultation to date is considered. Road Safety: Preliminary Audit has been provided and budget full assessment on detailed design. Availability of Funding: Yes, but surely there is some knowledge or capacity to make this work.

Detailed design process

Obviously, but why hide the fact that the survey commissioned was inadequate only in respect of services (really only water main) and title boundaries. The full design should be documented prior to building anything and selectively reviewed by community members (us).

Existing Opportunity

If the savings from Wonthaggi Trail are as has been suggested (c. $850k) significantly more than just path can be provided. See appended detailed estimate for doing kerb and channel, bollards and path.

Adding the parking west of Wave Street could take project total to around $900k less the allowances for design and project management which are funded under operational costs – see also appended estimate.

Staging as suggested should not occur unless there is a clearly described and funded completion within 1 year.