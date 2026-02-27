A whole school approach to number fluency at Newhaven College

Numeracy Leader Prep–Year 4, Mrs Miranda Reich oversees a Numeracy Fluency in her Year 3 class, with students Stevie Haynes, Avery Johns, Jackson Cohoe and Odin Jamieson.

NEWHAVEN College has begun the 2026 school year with a strong focus on building students’ confidence and success in mathematics through a whole-school approach to number fluency. This initiative reflects the College’s ongoing commitment to providing students with strong foundations in literacy and numeracy through explicit teaching, grounded in the latest evidence-based research and the Science of Learning.

As part of this work, Junior School, Mathematics and Learning Support staff recently participated in a highly valuable professional learning day led by Dr Ange Rogers, an experienced mathematics educator and researcher in the field of number fluency. Dr Rogers has worked extensively with schools across Australia and is recognised for her expertise in supporting teachers to develop confident and capable young mathematicians.

Numeracy Consultant Dr Ange Rogers shared insights from her research with Newhaven College teachers and learning support staff.

The professional learning session marked the official launch of The Number Fluency Program at Newhaven College from Prep to Year 6. The day focused on the importance of helping students develop both accuracy and fluency in their foundational mathematics skills. In simple terms, this means ensuring children can first complete a skill correctly, then build the confidence and speed to use that skill with ease. This approach supports students to feel more capable, reduces anxiety, and allows them to focus on deeper problem-solving as they progress through their schooling.

Throughout the workshop, Dr Rogers shared practical, hands-on strategies that teachers could immediately apply in their classrooms. Staff explored how strong number knowledge helps set young people up for future success, not only in mathematics but also in everyday life. Teachers were also guided through ways to recognise where students are in their learning and tailor support to meet each child’s needs.

Head of Junior School, Mrs Cath Huther, explained that this work is part of the ongoing development of the College’s Numeracy Instructional Model. “This year, our focus remains on strong foundations. The Number Fluency Program helps personalise learning and build both confidence and skill in mathematics. When children can quickly and easily recall basic number facts, they are free to focus on understanding new concepts, tackling more complex problems, and applying their mathematical knowledge with confidence. By following these evidence-based principles, the program ensures students develop the core skills they need to approach number problems with ease, speed and genuine understanding,” she said.

Dr Ange Rogers was impressed with those in attendance, "It was a pleasure to support Newhaven College in their roll-out of the Number Fluency Program with their dedicated staff, and knowledgeable and passionate leadership team. They, along with a growing number of schools across Australia, identified the need for a systematic, whole-school approach to Number fluency where all students work at their point of need. I look forward to continuing to support them on their journey.

Newhaven College teachers and support staff were enthralled by the learnings of Numeracy Consultant, Dr Ange Rogers, during Professional Development days at the commencement of term.

Early signs have been very positive. Teachers are already noticing shifts in student confidence, accuracy and automatic recall, as well as a stronger shared language around numbers across classrooms.

Feedback from staff following the professional learning day was overwhelmingly positive. One teacher shared, “This presentation was so engaging and valuable. It was the best professional learning I have done in a long time.” Another commented, “Clear, concise and easy to understand. Great examples and resources that we can use straight away.”

With a strong focus on collaboration, evidence-based practice and continuous improvement, Newhaven College is enthusiastic about the long-term impact of this initiative. By investing in high-quality professional learning and a whole-school approach, the College is ensuring students are equipped with the skills, confidence and resilience they need to thrive in mathematics now and into the future.

This commitment reflects Newhaven College’s belief that every child can develop strong number skills and a positive relationship with mathematics, setting them up for success in school and beyond.

To learn more, Newhaven College is running its annual Open Morning on Saturday, March 14, 9 am-12 pm. Bookings via the College website are encouraged.