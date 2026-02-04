ACS win inaugural veterans’ tournament

Vic Country captain Greg Bailey attacks the bowling of ACS’s John Flynn, with keeper Peter Glenton being acrobatic.

OVER 60s CRICKET

THE inaugural Gippsland Veterans’ Cricket Tournament was held in Sale over the last five days.



Over-60 cricket teams from Baw Baw, Australian Cricket Society (ACS), Vic Country Bendigo (VC) and the Gippsland Goannas played a four-game tournament, where the four teams played each other, then the top two teams played off for the Championship title.



VC’s team was short of players, so it was augmented with players from the South Gippsland Kookaburras and the Goannas.



The matches were played at Sale Oval on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, Stephenson Park on Sunday, Monday and Thursday and Bundalaguah on Wednesday and Thursday.



The grounds were in top condition and the pitches prepared by the host clubs were all excellent.



Day one – Sunday: Baw Baw 8/162 defeated Goannas 8/157; VC 9/113 defeated ACS 8/112.



Best performances: Baw Baw: Mark McLauchlan 32, Colin Parnall 36*, Paul Clarke 22 retired, Steven Head 2/13 and Michael O’Neill 3/17.

Goannas: Adrian Quirk 61, Neil Meredith 20, K. Mealing 2/26 and Graeme Ingle 4/29.



VC: Trevor Sing 35, Greg Bailey 27*, Doug Stone 2/28 and Bailey 2/14.



ACS: Andrew Chisholm 25, Peter Glenton 16*, Peter Carmody 4/10, Chisholm 2/18 and David Long 2/19.



Day two – Monday: Baw Baw 10/111 tied VC 10/111; ACS 4/119 defeated Goannas 10/115.

Best performances:Baw Baw: Parnall 37, Clarke 18 ret, O’Neill 2/12, Parnall 2/17, Peter Felstead 2/16 and McLauchlan 2/1.



VC: Stone 21, Murray Moore 29, Bailey 3/14 and Andrew Smith 4/12.



ACS: Jeff Scotland 34, Keith Jansz 22, John Dunnachie 22ret, Mark Dunstan 3/17 and Long 3/9.



Goannas: Graeme Rankin 21, John Daddo 15 and Ian Freshwater 2/24.



Day three – Wednesday: VC 6/145 defeated Goannas 10/114; ACS 1/116 defeated Baw Baw 9/113.



Best performances: Goannas: Neil White 22, Ingle 19, Peter Loos 19 and White 1/11.



VC: Sing 28*, Gordon Cowling 27ret, Franco Bernabo 23 and three catches, Ian Southall 2/20, Bailey 5/33 and Smith 3/19.



ACS: Ian Grummitt 32*, Scotland 46*, Dunstan 2/16, Scotland 4/4 and Andy Pardalis 2/14.



Baw Baw: Clarke 31*, Anthony Faltum 27* and O’Neill 1/20.



Day four – finals: ACS 8/145 defeated VC 9/113; Goannas 6/156 defeated Baw Baw 9/155.



Best performances: ACS: Scotland 87*, Jeff Saker 18ret, John Flynn 2/13, Mark Poustie 2/11 and Grummitt 2/11.



VC: Stone 18, Bailey 20, Sing 2/26 and Cowling 2/6.



Goannas: Ingle 30ret, Rankin 22, Bernie Symons 21*, Symons 3/17, Rankin 3/15.



Baw Baw: Clarke 27*, Kevin Larkman 20, Peter Wyatt 31, Brett Carey 2/28 and Ernie Dessent three stumpings.



The champions of the week were the ACS team, ably led by Jeff Scotland, whose 87 not out in the final was the difference between winning and losing.



Fifty of those runs came from the last three overs of the ACS innings, after he had been dropped three times upon resuming his innings in the 34th over.

Gordon Cowling, playing for Vic Country, drives while Goannas’ keeper Ray Floyd looks on.