Call out for junior coaches at Nyora Cricket Club

Nyora’s U13s just finished a strong season and are looking for a new coach in 2026/27.

NYORA Cricket Club is seeking new junior coaches for the 2026/27 season.

Nyora’s junior program has grown extensively and the club needs help to continue supporting the next generation of cricketers.

The club began with an U10s program, but now fields U13s and U15s, and runs a Woolworths Blast program.

In 2026/27, the top age U15 players will be moving up into U17s, so Nyora is expecting a full junior program.

While coaching experience is not necessary, the club is looking for coaches who have a knowledge of the game and plenty of enthusiasm.

Coaches are required to have a Working with Children Check and strong communication skills.

Level 1 Community Coaching qualifications are preferred, but training is available for volunteers willing to fill the position.

Coaches are also asked to be flexible with availability, as they may be required on Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday nights, and Saturdays, depending on the age group and the fixture.

While there is a focus on finding a coach for the U13s, the club needs coaches to support all the junior grades next season.

The season runs from October to February and includes indoor cricket training during the preseason.

Nyora’s U15s team had a successful season, only just missing out on finals by half a game.

The U13s do not play finals but won every game except one during its competition with other local clubs on Friday nights.

“We also had a number of our junior players step up into B and C Grade this season. They are progressing really well,” Nyora Cricket Club’s Tennille Macdonald said.

“It would be wonderful to get a few more people in to help support our club.”

Interested coaches are encouraged to apply before the end of April.

Coaches can get in contact with the club via Facebook, emailing nyoracc1937@gmail.com or by calling Ms Macdonald on 0411 041 823.

Head to Facebook for more information about the Nyora Cricket Club.

New coaches at Nyora Cricket Club will be well supported, with juniors and seniors involved in club training sessions.