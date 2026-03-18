Kookaburras complete undefeated first season

The Over 70s Kookaburra cricket team played its last match of the season against Warrandyte on Tuesday, March 10.

SOUTH Gippsland Kookaburras captain Rob Francis won the toss and the team batted against the Warrandyte bowlers on a bouncy synthetic wicket amid a fast outfield at Outtrim Recreation Reserve on Tuesday, March 10.



Keith Houghton set the innings tone by hitting the second ball to the boundary.



Despite a tweaked calf muscle, he went on to score 21 not out off 30 balls.



Other batters of note were Brian Mitchell (17), Peter Little (26), Pieter Loos (42), Fred Debono (17) and Warrick Hayes (30).



After 40 overs, the Kookaburras went to lunch with a total of 5/204.



Hard-working bowlers for the visitors were N. Sharpe (3/43), S. Pascoe (0/38), R. Dungan (0/42) and P. Denton (0/32).



The other wicket takers were J. Smith (1/12) and A. Neri (1/12) off fewer overs.



After a sumptuous lunch of hot and cold offerings, Warrandyte openers R. Baird and G. Chapman batted cautiously until Mitchell had Chapman caught by Little for nine runs.



In the ninth over, Geoff Birnie then bowled number three batter G. De Bont for two and subsequently I. Cootes (9) was caught by Warrick Hayes off Andrew Smith.



The middle order persevered with a couple of retirees, Pascoe (17) and Smith (14) hanging about.



However, by then the energy of the contest dissipated with Warrandyte making 6/117 at the end of play.



The wicket takers were Mitchell (1/17), Birnie (1/17), Smith (1/19), Little (1/12) and a nice finish to the season for Jim Armstrong (1/8).



Also, a top run-out was made by Neil White.



Players of the match as selected by the opposing captains were Warrandyte’s John Smith and Kookaburras’ wicketkeeper/batsman Warrick Hayes.



This result signifies the end of a strong inaugural season by the Over 70s Kookaburras team where 16 or so players combined to win every game.