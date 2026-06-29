Tuesday, 30 June 2026
Jobs

Administrative Assistant

Administrative Assistant

BRB Law is seeking an administrative assistant.

Roles include:
• Reception
• Diary Management
• Opening, closing and managing files
• Preparation of documents/letters
• Liaising with clients
• Filing
• Archiving
• Deeds management
• Assistance to lawyers
• General clerical duties

Skills in Outlook, Word and Excel are important. Prior experience in the legal industry would be desirable but is not a requirement.

Please submit applications to info@brblaw.com.au

Applications close 5pm, Tuesday, July 14, 2026

Updated

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