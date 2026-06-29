BRB Law is seeking an administrative assistant.

Roles include:

• Reception

• Diary Management

• Opening, closing and managing files

• Preparation of documents/letters

• Liaising with clients

• Filing

• Archiving

• Deeds management

• Assistance to lawyers

• General clerical duties

Skills in Outlook, Word and Excel are important. Prior experience in the legal industry would be desirable but is not a requirement.

Please submit applications to info@brblaw.com.au

Applications close 5pm, Tuesday, July 14, 2026