Administrative Assistant
BRB Law is seeking an administrative assistant.
Roles include:
• Reception
• Diary Management
• Opening, closing and managing files
• Preparation of documents/letters
• Liaising with clients
• Filing
• Archiving
• Deeds management
• Assistance to lawyers
• General clerical duties
Skills in Outlook, Word and Excel are important. Prior experience in the legal industry would be desirable but is not a requirement.
Please submit applications to info@brblaw.com.au
Applications close 5pm, Tuesday, July 14, 2026