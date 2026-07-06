Korumburra Cemetery Trust is seeking a Secretary

Relevant skills and experience required:

• Local community member

• Sector knowledge

• Governance experience

• Financial management skills

• Clerical/Administration skills

• Business management skills

• Stake holder management skills

• Information technology skills

Please forward your applications to the Chairman:

Mr Bill Ross

Email billandmarje@bigpond,com

10 King Street, Korumburra Vic 3950

This is a paid position on the Trust.

Remuneration details available at Interview.

Full Job Description available from the Chairman Mr Bill Ross on 0409 408 414.