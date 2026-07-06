Secretary
Korumburra Cemetery Trust is seeking a Secretary
Relevant skills and experience required:
• Local community member
• Sector knowledge
• Governance experience
• Financial management skills
• Clerical/Administration skills
• Business management skills
• Stake holder management skills
• Information technology skills
Please forward your applications to the Chairman:
Mr Bill Ross
Email billandmarje@bigpond,com
10 King Street, Korumburra Vic 3950
This is a paid position on the Trust.
Remuneration details available at Interview.
Full Job Description available from the Chairman Mr Bill Ross on 0409 408 414.