Tuesday, 7 July 2026
Jobs

Secretary

Secretary

Korumburra Cemetery Trust is seeking a Secretary

Relevant skills and experience required:
• Local community member
• Sector knowledge
• Governance experience
• Financial management skills
• Clerical/Administration skills
• Business management skills
• Stake holder management skills
• Information technology skills

Please forward your applications to the Chairman:
Mr Bill Ross
Email billandmarje@bigpond,com
10 King Street, Korumburra Vic 3950

This is a paid position on the Trust.
Remuneration details available at Interview.
Full Job Description available from the Chairman Mr Bill Ross on 0409 408 414.

Updated

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