Alcohol query after head-on crash with police in Wonthaggi

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a head-on collision involving a police vehicle in Wonthaggi in the early hours of Monday morning.

A driver has allegedly crossed to the wrong side of the road in the early hours of Monday morning and collided head-on with a police car in White Road Wonthaggi. Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor. Call Crimestoppers if you have any information.

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a head-on collision involving a police vehicle in Wonthaggi in the early hours of Monday morning.

The two cars collided on White Road about 2.50am.

“It appears at this early stage a motorist travelling west, crossed onto the wrong side of the road before colliding head-on with the police vehicle,” said a police spokesperson.

“The male police member and the driver of the other vehicle weren’t seriously injured however they were treated by ambulance paramedics on scene and have been taken to hospital.

“Officers are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the collision,” said police.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au