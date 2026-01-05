All the photos from a great day of picnic racing at Woolamai

It was a great day of picnic racing at Woolamai on Saturday with the weather warm, the track perfect and the shade welcome until a nice cool breeze kicked in later in the day.

This big buck’s party group posed for a photo in the winners’ circle at Woolamai on Saturday with jockey Maddison Morris after she piloted Magnardo to a win in Race 3 the ‘Pig Dog Plate’, named after the groom, Aidan Franetic (centre).

A feature of the day was the number of social groups and buck's parties booked into marquees at the ground, helping to swell the number of spectators to near record levels.

All is in readiness for the next race meeting at Woolamai, on Saturday, February 7 for the running of the 2026 Alex Scott & Staff Woolamai Cup, in the local stock and station firm’s 140th year in business.

Here are some of the photos from the day.

Jockey Shaun Cooper salutes the crowd at Woolamai after defying the odds on the 9-year-old mare Diamanda by carrying the record top weight of 74kg to a race win at the popular picnic track on Saturday.

It was Diamanda first and daylight second as jockey Shaun Cooper takes Race 5 at Woolamai on Saturday.

Jockey Angela Bence pilots The Cruiser to the front of the field in race 4 to land the first of her double on the day.

Jockey Maddison Morris eases down Magnardo for a two-length victory in Race 3 at Woolamai on Saturday, the ‘Pig Dog Plate’ sponsored by a big group of buck’s party revellers from the Mornington Peninsula.

In the winners’ circle with Race 4 winner The Cruiser were Sharni Perdon, the jockey Angela Bence and trainer Sharyn Trolove.