All the photos from a great day of picnic racing at Woolamai
It was a great day of picnic racing at Woolamai on Saturday with the weather warm, the track perfect and the shade welcome until a nice cool breeze kicked in later in the day.
A feature of the day was the number of social groups and buck's parties booked into marquees at the ground, helping to swell the number of spectators to near record levels.
All is in readiness for the next race meeting at Woolamai, on Saturday, February 7 for the running of the 2026 Alex Scott & Staff Woolamai Cup, in the local stock and station firm’s 140th year in business.
Here are some of the photos from the day.