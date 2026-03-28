All your service needs in one place

Adam Trotto looks forward to taking care of people’s service requirements at AWT Automotive. A08_1226

AWT Automotive in Leongatha, owned and run by experienced local mechanic Adam Trotto and opening on April 1, is the spot for servicing cars, motorcycles and power tools.

After doing his apprenticeship at Toyota as a light vehicle mechanic, Adam went to Marriotts where he serviced motorcycles and power equipment, and has recently been working at Edneys.

All that experience, along with servicing cars and motorbikes at home, inspired him to start his own business.

“I had the idea, why don’t I just do a full repair shop for servicing cars, motorcycles, power equipment, the lot, where someone can bring their car in, put a push mower in the back if they need to and kill two birds with one stone,” Adam said.

“You’re not worried about going to one place for one thing, one for another and you just deal with one person.”

He is busy setting up the business this week, with hoists, oil tanks and other equipment being installed so that everything will be ready for opening day.

In addition to his mechanical skills, Adam brings strong experience in face-to-face customer service and managed the workshop at Marriotts for about the last four years, giving him a strong understanding of what works well.

Members of Leongatha’s DF Fitness get 10 per cent off the cost of car servicing if they show their card, as do pensioners.

WT Automotive will operate between 8am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday.