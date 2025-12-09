AROUND THE GROUNDS...

Glen Alvie

GLEN Alvie’s C2 side faced seven overs against Koonwarra/LRSL before the game was abandoned.



The highlight of the match was Caroline Moore making her debut as the wicketkeeper.



Nate and Grace Luff bowled to Koonwarra L/RSL batters Ashley Boxall and Alexander Stanley, who each made 13*.



C2’s round 10 match will be played against Leongatha Town.



In B Grade, the clubs were on and off the field all day due to the rain.



Koonwarra L/RSL bowler Louis Read bowled brilliantly, which had Glen Alvie on the ropes early.



However, Jack Brown and Lucas Ton steadied the ship before the game was called off due to the rain.

The two-day match format will continue for B Grade this weekend.

The Imperials



THE Imperials got 35 overs in against Wonthaggi Club before the rain disrupted the A1 game on Saturday.



Club bowler Fraser West bowled Rowen McLennan out early, but Lucas Anderson and Aydan Williams went onto make 17 and 33* respectively.



Captain Jack Ginnane was at the crease with Williams when the match was called off for the day.



Should the Imperials choose to continue batting this Saturday, Club will be defending on reduced overs.



B2 was washed out and will play a one-day match against MDU at Leongatha’s East Campus.



For A1, this is the last chance for the Imperials to get a win on the board before the Christmas break.



The Imperials will have the bye during the T20 round.



“We haven’t won a game yet, but we’ve had a few injuries. We are hoping to be back at full strength after the break,” Ginnane said.



“In the second half of the season, we will be focusing on our batting performance. Our bowlers have stood up all season, but we’ve had trouble getting the runs on the board. Our main focus will be getting those decent scores up.”

Inverloch



INVERLOCH’s matches were washed out on Saturday.



Next week, the Stingrays will head to Scorpion Park for a one-day match against Leongatha Town in A1 and B1 will host OMK for a one-day match at Thompson Reserve.



C2 will head to the Koonwarra Recreation Reserve to take on the Cougars.



With the season break in sight, Inverloch is sitting in fifth place on the A1 ladder.



A win against sixth-placed Leongatha Town will be an important one this weekend to stay within reach of fourth-placed Phillip Island.



However, the round eight T20 to finish off the first half of the season will be a challenging one for the Stingrays, as they will come face to face with the undefeated OMK side.



Kilcunda-Bass



THE C1 match between Kilcunda-Bass and Phillip Island was played to a result, despite the inclement weather on Saturday.



Playing at the Cowes Recreation Reserve, Kilcunda-Bass won the toss and chose to bat.



Phillip Island’s bowlers were too strong for Kilcunda-Bass, with Jaxen Marshall and Peter Francis taking three wickets each.



The fielding side stormed through the batting order, with Brent Wallace top scoring with nine runs.



Kilcunda-Bass made 9/54 at the end of 35 overs.



Kilcunda-Bass bowlers Andrew Blackney and Hunter Bettles forced Phillip Island into a similar start, taking out Sebastian Di Falco for one run, Drew Fusinato for a golden duck and Oliver Hodson for 11.



Captain Michael Cleary steadied the ship with 25 runs.



David Ivey and Tony Hornsby got the runs Phillip Island needed with 12* and 1* respectively.



Phillip Island won with a score of 4/58.



A2 and B2 were impacted by Saturday’s wet weather.



This weekend, A2 will play Foster in a one-day match at the Bass Recreation Reserve.



B2 has also been reduced to a one-day game and will play Nyora at the Poowong Recreation Reserve.

Koonwarra L/RSL



RAIN disrupted another game for Koonwarra L/RSL.



Coming up against top of the table Nyora, the Cougars managed to play five overs.



The conditions were slippery, and the score was at 2/20 when the game was abandoned.



Koonwarra L/RSL also had no result against Kilcunda Bass in round six due to the weather.



“It would’ve been good to get a result last week because Kilcunda Bass, Nyora and Koony are all top four sides,” Koonwarra L/RSL president Nick Arnup said.



“We’ll play a one-day match against Nyora this weekend, which will be interesting.



Hopefully we’ll be able to get a result.”



B2 played 36 overs at the Glen Alvie Recreation Reserve.



It was a rocky road for Glen Alvie, as opening batsmen Glenn and Archie Moore were dismissed for five and two respectively off the bowling of Ben Davison and Louis Read.



The bowlers’ reign continued as Davison and Read went on to dismiss Jarvis Hynes, John Cuttriss and Edward Spiteri-Stevens for ducks.



Things were looking dire for Glen Alvie when the score was sitting at 4/10.



However, Jack Brown and Lucas Ton made 11* and 30* before the game was called off for the day, leaving the score at 5/60.



The game will continue with reduced overs next.



The C2 match against Glen Alvie was abandoned after seven overs.



Playing at the Dalyston Recreation Reserve, Glen Alvie won the toss and chose to bowl.



Ashley Boxall and Alexander Stanley opened for Koonwarra L/RSL and both made 13*.

Korumburra



KORUMBURRA’s Tom Sorrell launched into his 100th game for the club in C1 on Saturday.



Unfortunately, the game was abandoned due to the rain after 15 overs.



Playing at the Nerrena Recreation Reserve, Nerrena won the toss and chose to bat.



Cohen Harris made four runs before his wicket was claimed by Sorrell, and Brian Gannon and Gerard Murphy made 24* and 10* respectively.



Korumburra will return to the ground in round 10 to face MDU.



B1 was washed out and will play a one-day game against Leongatha Town at the Korumburra Recreation Reserve on Saturday.



Korumburra and Town are sitting at the tail end of the ladder, so will likely produce a competitive match up.

Leongatha Town



LEONGATHA Town’s C2 side played 13 overs before the match was abandoned against Nyora on Saturday.



Playing at Scorpion Park, Town captain Karl Aeschlimann and Shem Hickey opened well with 24 and 18 respectively.



Third order batsman Melvin Mathew Kezhuvanthanam added 20*.



Nyora bowlers Tristan Dowel and Elijah Le Serve began quickly moving through the middle order, ending with two wickets each before the game was called.



The score was 5/77 when the match was abandoned.



A Grade and B Grade were called off early in the day, and one-day matches will be played this weekend.



A Grade will face Inverloch at Scorpion Park and B Grade will play Korumburra at the Korumburra Recreation Reserve.



Town president Cameron Dowling said the A Grade side is looking forward to coming up against Inverloch and expects it will be an interesting game to watch.



With just two rounds left before the Christmas break, A1 is sitting sixth on the ladder, but has been competitive each week.

MDU



MDU’s games were washed out over the weekend.



The B2 side is set to play a one-day match against the Imperials at Leongatha’s East Campus.



Both A2 and C1 had the bye.



C1 will be back in round 10 to face Korumburra at the Meeniyan Recreation Reserve.



A2 has a tough ask in round eight, as it will come up against top of the ladder Nyora.



This will be the last match before the Christmas break and will be a T20 game.



At this point, MDU is sitting sixth on the ladder, and will be looking to put more wins on the board during the second half of the season.

Nerrena



DESPITE the threat of inclement weather, Nerrena’s A Grade side went out to the Outtrim Recreation Oval, hoping to make a start on the round seven match.



Nerrena won the toss and chose to bat.



“We lost Jack Curtis in the first over and then two wickets fell pretty quickly,” club president Zack Trease said.



“We were in trouble at three for five, then we came off for the rain and lost 17 overs.”



When the Red Caps returned to the crease, Mitch Clark and Tadgh Gannon hit 63* and 49* respectively, steadying the ship.



Nerrena still has 32 overs left to bat this Saturday.



C Grade managed to get 15 overs in.



Nerrena was 1/49 before the game was washed out.

Nyora



NYORA’s games were washed out across the board on Saturday.



This weekend, A2 will play a one-day match against Koonwarra/LRSL at the Nyora Recreation Reserve, B2 will take on Kilcunda Bass in a one-day match at the Poowong Recreation Reserve, and C2 will have the bye.



When C2 returns in round 11 – the final round before the Christmas break – it will take on Glen Alvie at the Glen Alvie Recreation Reserve.



Nyora has had a dream start to the season, sitting undefeated on top of the A2 ladder.



However, this one-day match against second-placed Koonwarra/LRSL will determine who the top dog of A2 is just ahead of the Christmas break.



Koonwarra/LRSL is also undefeated at this stage but is sitting a game behind Nyora on the ladder due to an abandoned match against Kilcunda-Bass in round six.

OMK

ALL grades were washed out for The Diggers over the weekend.



C2 had the bye this week.



A Grade managed to play 40 overs against Nerrena.



OMK bowlers Travis Pickering and Jugraj Singh had Nerrena on shaky ground at 3/5.



However, the Red Caps regrouped after a break in the rain and recorded a score of 3/118 before the end of the day.



The Red Caps have 32 overs left to play.



B1 and C1 were called off early in the day due to the weather.



B Grade will play a one-day match against Inverloch, C1 will play Phillip Island and C2 will be back on to play Wonthaggi Club.



OMK’s A Grade side is sitting comfortably on top of the ladder and B Grade is in second place behind Wonthaggi Club as the first half of the season looks to wind down before Christmas.



C1 is sitting third on the ladder and the club is hoping to see more success from C2 in the second half of the season.



“C2 is yet to have a win. Numbers can be a little low before Christmas, so we are hoping to see them get a few wins on the board after the break,” OMK’s Jordan Myors said.



“A and B Grade have been our most consistent teams, which has been good to see.



A Grade hasn’t dropped a game yet.”



There are two more weeks to go before the Christmas break.

Wonthaggi Club



ALTHOUGH attempts were made to get the round seven matches underway, Wonthaggi Club’s games were washed out on Saturday.



A1 managed to play 35 overs against the Imperials at the Leongatha Recreation Reserve.



The Imperials won the toss and chose to bat.



Rowan McLennan faced 21 balls and made four runs before Wonthaggi Club bowler Fraser West claimed his wicket.



The partnership of Lucas Anderson and Aydan Williams made 17 and 33 runs respectively.



Williams was caught by Alexander Geyer off the bowling of captain Joel Brann, which saw Imperials captain Jack Ginnane at the crease.



The game was called with the Imperials sitting on 2/65.



B1 managed to get onto the ground for a short time, but persistent rain pushed the clubs to abandon the game.



Club will return to Wonthaggi’s McMahon Reserve to play a one-day match against Phillip Island.



C1 will have the bye in round 10 and C2 will play OMK at Bass Coast College’s Dudley campus.

Jai Williamson bowled for Wonthaggi Club in the B1 match against Phillip Island on Saturday. Tk10_4925