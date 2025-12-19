Bass Coast Council reopens Cowes’ streetscape upgrade on time

IT’S December 19, 2025, so the first part of the redevelopment of the bottom end of Thompson Avenue and The Esplanade (east) in Cowes must be finished and open to traffic. And it is finished and open!

Cowes’ residents Lou Poortier, Jo Aiello and Frank and Maria Ianno give their seal of approval to the newly-completed road and footpath works at the end of Thompson Avenue in Cowes but also issue a warning to motorists that the 20km/h speed restriction will be enforced by speed cameras.

The council has been true to its word, when Senator for Victoria, Michelle Ananda-Rajah, came to town on September 18 this year to “turn the first sod” of the project, when they declared the first part of Stage 1 would be completed by December 19 and the street reopened to holiday visitors and locals in time for Christmas.

And among those giving their seal of approval on Friday were Cowes’ residents Lou Poortier, Jo Aiello and Frank and Maria Ianno.

Although, Ms Aiello was just as interested in when the shire council is going to listen to the people and introduced a red bin rubbish collection during the summer holidays in the shire’s tourism hotspots.

“Yes, it looks good. A big improvement but when are we going to get a weekly red bin collection?” asks Ms Aiello, with plenty of encouragement from her friends.

Cars, pedestrians, bike riders and scooters are already making good used of the roadway and pavement past The Hotel, which is getting set to occupy the widened footpath again with tables and holiday cheer.

The widened pavement, protected from passing traffic by a string of stainless steel bollards, will easily accommodate the stalls for the summer foreshore markets, and also provide an attractive forecourt for the new Isle of Wight Hotel, when it gets the final all clear from the council.

Council has been asked to comment.

The Island Foreshore Markets return on Saturday, December 27 and run right through January on Saturday January 3, January 10, January 17 and January 24.

About The Project

Stage 1 of the Cowes Streetscape Master Plan which includes upgrade works to:

The Esplanade (between Bass Avenue and Warley Avenue)

Thompson Avenue North (from Chapel Street to The Esplanade

The Cowes Foreshore Precinct Project will deliver significant civil and landscaping improvements along Thompson Avenue North and The Esplanade (between Bass Avenue and Warley Avenue). These upgrades are a vital step in bringing the Cowes community’s long-term vision to life — creating safer, greener and more connected spaces that locals can be proud of and visitors will love to explore.

The project will be completed in 7 stages, minimising disruption as far as possible for local businesses, community and visitors.

Stage 1 - The Esplanade East (between Thompson Avenue and Bass Avenue)

Stage 1 will focus on upgrading essential services and creating the foundations for a safer and more welcoming precinct. This includes renewing water and sewer mains, upgrading stormwater drainage, and reconstructing the road and pavement to better support outdoor dining spaces and a more pedestrian friendly environment.

The works will also deliver new kerb and channel, upgraded public lighting, and fresh landscaping helping to create greener, safer and more inviting spaces for families, shoppers and visitors. A permanent change to one-way eastbound traffic along The Esplanade will also be introduced to improve safety and create more space for people to walk, cycle and enjoy the foreshore.

Works scheduled: September 29 to December 19, 2025

This section of road was closed during works

Two-way traffic will continue along Thompson Avenue and the Esplanade West towards Warley Avenue

It is being delivered through $8 million funding from the Australian Government’s Regional Precincts and Partnerships Program along with a Council contribution of $1.6m.