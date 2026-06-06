Bass Coast unites for the Year to Volunteer Expo at Berninneit

Sue Viney (President) and Allan Biggs (Vice-President) of the Phillip Island and District Genealogical Society at the Phillip Island Volunteer Expo. b16_2126

THE HEART of volunteering is now beating a little stronger on the Bass Coast after the Phillip Island Community and Learning Centre (PICAL) hosted a landmark event on Wednesday May 20 to celebrate local volunteers who keep this region running.

In honour of National Volunteer Week, the ‘Your Year to Volunteer’ Expo at Berninneit provided a day of connection, inspiration and growth for current and aspiring volunteers.

The doors of Berninneit were thrown open to showcase the diversity of volunteer organisations within Bass Coast Shire, from environmental conservation and emergency services to community arts and social support.

The event kicked off with a marketplace of 25 community stalls, giving local organisations a hub to showcase their work while residents browsed volunteer opportunities that aligned with their passions.

“It is a great way to allow community groups to show who they are,” David Rooks from the organising committee representing PICAL said.

“It helps build community capacity, they all give back to the community,” he said.

Cassie Atkinson from Volunteering Gippsland said it was about sharing knowledge and providing a space for organisations to network and develop new skills.

“The nature of volunteering is changing with the highest number of volunteers now 15 to 25-year-olds. Young people like to volunteer for events because it is short and sharp with a minimum of meetings,” Ms Atkinson said.

“They love to do things they are passionate about such as the environment and enjoy anything that they can add to their CV.”

For many the hurdle to volunteering is simply not knowing where to start, and the expo was designed to match volunteer skills with a cause that needed them.

PICAL also hosted a development workshop to give Bass Coast community groups a dedicated space to sharpen their skills and network with other organisations.

For more information go to volunteeringgippsland.com.au.