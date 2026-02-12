Bass show improvement despite Island win

Peter Francis faces off against the bowling of Edward Magnussen.

PHILLIP Island managed to continue their dominance over Kilcunda Bass over the weekend in a C Grade Division 1 clash just off the Bass Highway, but not without a sterner test than last time they faced off.

Previously meeting in round nine, Phillip Island cruised to victory in dominant fashion, taking less than 14 overs to catch a total that did not include a single double-figure score from a Kilcunda Bass batsman.

This time though, Killy Bass showed a lot of fight, even if the final result ended the same.

Played in warm but breezy conditions, the Island batted first and worked their way up to 8/154 in 35 overs.

Peter Francis anchored the innings by putting up a very solid 48 runs, standing out with the bat in his hands.

He did have support though, mainly in the form of John Manning, who scored 22, and Drew Fusinato, adding 21.

Bass kept themselves in the contest with some slick bowling.

Hunter Bettles led the way with the ball, displaying an excellent 4/23 from seven overs, giving the batsmen plenty of trouble.

Ash Joseph was also impressive, picking up 2/19 from his five overs.

Killy Bass made a far better chase than their efforts earlier in the season, showing clear signs of improvement and no doubt exciting the club.

Though ultimately, they fell short after being bowled out for 100.

James Cottrell top scored with a respectable 36, while Stephen Oates and James Master supported him heartily with 27 and 23 respectively.

Unfortunately for the home team, support beyond those three was rather difficult to come by, with the next highest score just four runs, as three batsmen were dismissed for ducks.

Phillip Island’s bowlers shared the love around, with Deane Mani, Gareth Tanti and Sonny McMillan each taking two wickets.

Brydon Marshall however, took his game to another level, finishing with a remarkable 3/5 from just three overs and seeing personally that the Island wrap up another win, even if it was harder earned this time.