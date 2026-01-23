Boomerang Bags volunteer call out

The drop in numbers has left the group slightly short-handed, and they require more participants to maintain their regular sewing days.

Sue Cohen’s first day volunteering for Phillip Island Boomerang Bags.

THE volunteer sewing group at the Creative Art Station in Cowes is seeking new volunteers to help sustain the long-standing community program in creating Boomerang Bags for the public, an initiative started to help reduce single-use plastic on Phillip Island.

The group meets every Wednesday and Friday, from 9.30am until 2.30pm, and members are free to come and go throughout the day. Vi Pittorino, a long-time volunteer who helps run the sessions, said the decline in volunteers has been gradual but significant. “We’re ageing, most of us are in our seventies, some have become ill, and others have moved away,” Ms Pittorino said.

The drop in numbers has left the group slightly short-handed, and they require more participants to maintain their regular sewing days.

“New volunteers don’t need to worry about equipment or materials, as everything is supplied on-site. Just bring along a lunch, and all machines are provided,” Ms Pittorino said.

“Experience isn’t necessary either; we’re happy to teach anyone willing to lend a hand.”

The group also accepts fabric donations, which Ms Pittorino said are useful for both Boomerang Bags and other projects. The Creative Art Station is located at 119 Settlement Road, Cowes.