Brann crowned Gippsland’s best after standout season

Wonthaggi Club captain-coach Joel Brann with the Alan Rankin Memorial Trophy after being named the 2025-26 Gippsland Cricketer of the Year.

WONTHAGGI Club captain-coach Joel Brann has capped off an outstanding representative season by claiming the Alan Rankin Memorial Trophy as the 2025-26 Gippsland Cricketer of the Year.



The award recognises the most outstanding player across the Gippsland Cricket League representative competition.



Brann was presented with the trophy by Gippsland Cricket president Brendan O’Loughlin after leading the Leongatha and District Cricket Association through its GCL campaign.



His consistent performances across the season also earned him selection in the GCL Team of the Season.



Brann was not the only Wonthaggi Club player recognised, with teammate Jakeb Thomas also named in the GCL Team of the Season.



“A great result for both players and a proud moment to see our players performing and being recognised at the highest level of Gippsland cricket,” the club said.



The GCL brings together representative sides from five associations across the region including the LDCA, Cricket Latrobe Valley, Sale-Maffra, Bairnsdale and Warragul.