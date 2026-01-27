Brothers face off for the annual Blair Hunter Cup

Brothers Koby Brann (Capt. OMK) and Joel Brann (Capt. Wonthaggi Club) with young cousins Cade and Tate Aitken playing in opposing teams for the annual two-day Blair Hunter Cup at Wonthaggi Turf. B23_0426

THE legacy of Blair ‘Rowdy’ Hunter lived on over the weekend with the annual tribute match between OMK and Wonthaggi Club given extra intensity when brothers Koby Brann (Capt. OMK) and Joel Brann (Capt. Wonthaggi Club) lined up against each other.

Blair Hunter was a standout player joining OMK ahead of the 1990-91 season.

Showcasing his exceptional talent and passion for the game, Hunter was instrumental in leading the team to a premiership that year. Blair’s impact on the cricket community was profound. His untimely passing at the age of 34 deeply affected the Gippsland region but his memory now lives on through this commemorative match.

Blair Hunter’s record as a cricketer was impressive.

OMK Cricketer of the Year in 1991-92, Blair played for Dandenong in 1992-93, went to England to play with the Bolton (Manchester) Astley Bridge Cricket Club in 1993 making 109 off 39 balls including nine sixes, Dandenong Cricket Club again in 1993-94 and Captain and Coach of OMK in 1995-96.

Blair was awarded Cricketer of the Year three times in the Leongatha and District Association, Umpires Player of the Year twice and a member of the Team of the Year four times.

At OMK he was nine times A Grade Cricketer of the Year, played 146 games including three A Grade premierships and was Captain/Coach of the 1998-99 premiership making 106 runs not out.

Hunter was A Grade Captain for seven years, made 5300 runs with a batting average of 46.9, took 294 A Grade wickets for an average of 15.1, made 10 A Grade centuries and took 75 A Grade catches.

The Blair Hunter Cup honours Blair’s memory and the mark he left on the community.

The annual match is fiercely contested and has become a celebration of Blair’s life.

“It’s played in good spirit but is still very competitive,” said the players.

Particularly when the Brann brothers face off in opposing sides.

OMK Skipper Koby Brann was dismissed for 23 caught by Stewart Beaumont off the bowling of Drew Herbert. When OMK came to the crease Koby took a handy catch off the bowling of Travis Pickering to dismiss Alexander Geyer for no score.

OMK finished with 10/172 off 68.5 overs on Day 1 with Wonthaggi Club losing two costly wickets for five runs before the end of play. The game continues next weekend.