Kilcunda Bass earns finals spot in thriller against MDU

MDU top scorer Steve Arnup falls for 63, caught by slip fielder Adam Miller. A45_1126

By Andrew Paloczi

KILCUNDA BASS snuck into the B2 finals, the Sharks holding their nerve in a nail-biting finish to defeat home side MDU by a solitary run after the final pair of Demons worked patiently towards the target.



Keeper Ray Gardner snavelled the catch that secured fourth spot on the ladder for the Sharks, that giving Alister McBride his third wicket.



While he finished with a commendable 3/32 off 15 overs, Rohan Duff led the way with 4/40 off 23 overs.



“He turned the game for us,” captain Andrew Leighton said, describing the medium pacer as “wily”, able to move the ball both ways and get swing and seam.



While Demon opener Max Murray made a patient 33, it was Steve Arnup who carried MDU into what appeared a likely winning position, managing 63 despite having to bat with a runner after injuring a hamstring running.



It was the game turner, Duff, who accounted for MDU’s top scorer, having him caught by Adam Miller.



“It’s good reward for the year because we stuck at it,” captain Leighton said of making the finals, the Sharks having started the season strongly but losing some close games in the second half of the home and away fixture.



Despite struggling to build substantial partnerships, MDU seemed well placed at 6/146, needing just 19 runs to win, but man of the moment Duff ended Dylan Zuidema’s patient knock on 16 off 47 balls, leaving just three wickets to reach the target.



With 14 more runs required, Arnup was dismissed, followed soon after by Andrew Richardson, with 11 still needed and number eleven batsman Jake Palmer striding to the wicket to join Alexander Battersby.



The pair gave their all, showing discipline but ball still repeatedly beat bat, albeit balls on the stumps were kept at bay with determined defence.



Just as it seemed the Demons may snatch victory, or that a rare tie might occur, McBride settled the matter.



Still, MDU isn’t done yet, finishing a spot higher on the ladder than its final round conqueror, in third place.



Kilcunda Bass takes on top-of-the-table Nyora, while the Demons face second-placed Koonwarra Leongatha RSL to determine the 2026 B2 grand finalists.

Jake Palmer is watchful as the number eleven batsman strives to help see MDU home in an absorbing last wicket partnership that had spectators and players on edge at Meeniyan Recreation Reserve. A48_1126