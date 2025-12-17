Celebrations for Kookaburras cricketer Pieter Loos

Ray Smith drives for the Gippsland Goannas.

ON WEDNESDAY, December 10, Gippsland Goannas hosted South Gippsland

Kookaburras in a rescheduled Over 70s cricket match at Yinnar Reserve.

Kookaburras captain Rob Francis won the toss, and they batted first on a synthetic wicket amid a well grassed oval.



Keith Houghton (28 runs) and Peter Little (26) were both not out after facing 30 balls, setting up a good platform for the other batters such as Alex Miller (30),

Pieter Loos (27) and Geoff Birnie (15 not out). After 40 overs the Kookaburras had a competitive total of 176 runs. The Goannas principal wicket takers were Gordon Cowling (3/29) and Neil Meredith (2/32).



After a fine lunch supplied by Goannas players and partners, batters Don Cameron (15), Ian Gibson (26) and Barry Nunn (14) were all not out, with the rest dismissed for less than 16 runs each. Kookaburra Geoff Birnie opened the bowling and finished with only 12 runs off eight overs, helping make the Goannas task difficult to get their run rate up to reach the target. Six other bowlers were successful in taking wickets with Neil White (2/22) and Keith Houghton (2/13) in particular.



Goannas batted out their 40 overs, scoring 121 runs.

And there was plenty to celebrate for the Kookaburras, not only the win but Pieter Loos was the first Kookaburra to play 100 games. Congratulations Pieter!

Over 70s South, West and Central Gippsland players participate in three teams this season, and they all enjoy the camaraderie stimulated by their “Derby” games.

Goannas triumph at Maribyrnong Reserve



THE Gippsland Goannas Over 60 cricket team travelled to Maribyrnong Reserve on the west side of Melbourne to take on the Barkly St Dragons.



Losing the toss, the Goannas were asked to bat first and certainly made the most of their opportunities amassing 283 runs for the loss of five wickets from their 40 overs.



Graeme Ingle 34, Ray Floyd 25, Ray Smith 29, Adrian Quirk 42 and Bob Penrose 13, all retired, while Bernie Symons 28, Rob Bacchetti 25, Keith Orchard 28 and Neil Meredith 29 not out were the best of the other batsmen.



In reply, the Dragons were dismissed in the 32nd over for 66 runs.

Quirk, 1/8, Orchard 5/8, Meredith 1/3 and Smith 3/8 were the wicket taking bowlers, with Symons, Bacchetti, Smith and Quirk all taking catches.



The Goannas 60s will play again next Sunday, with a home game against the East Doncaster Over 60 team.



The Goannas Over 50s next game is scheduled to be on January 18 away to the Ballarat team, while the Over 70 team will next play the Ringwood Over 70 team at Toongabbie on January 4.